Google Maps for iPhone and CarPlay Now an Outdated App Due to Mysterious Reasons

Google Maps continues to be the world’s preferred navigation app, and the iOS and CarPlay ecosystem makes no exception.
Needless to say, the Mountain View-based search giant has always been working around the clock to keep its apps up-to-date regardless of platform, thus making sure its users are provided with the latest and most refined functionality.
Until December, that is, as Google hasn’t released a single update for many of its iPhone apps, including Google Maps, since the last days of 2020.
Google Maps, for example, got its latest update on December 1, despite being provided with several other improvements on Android this month alone.
The lack of updates has prompted Google’s automated systems to start showing warnings on some devices when running the apps that didn’t get any releases lately. So when some iPhone users tried to launch Google Maps and connect with their Google accounts, they were provided with a security warning.
“This app is out of date. You should update this app. The version you’re using doesn’t include the latest security features to keep you protected. Only continue if you understand the risks,” the message reads.
While Google has since removed the warning, updates for its iOS apps are still nowhere to be seen, so CarPlay users are stuck with the December 1 Google Maps version for a little bit longer.
For the sake of comparison, Google shipped no less than 6 different Google Maps updates for IOS last year and so far, it published absolutely no new version of the app, despite Android users getting a total of 9 builds already since January 1.
The difference is even bigger in the case of Google Search, which is yet to be updated this year on iOS, whereas the Android version has already received 27 updates.
The lack of updates is believed to be linked with Apple’s privacy change that requires developers to share how they collect and use data right in the store listings. At this point, however, it’s not yet clear why Google has embraced this FBI-secrecy for its apps and nobody knows for sure when these highly-anticipated updates are supposed to land.
