New Waze Version for CarPlay Released as Google Maps Update Still Missing

Waze has recently released a new update for iOS and CarPlay, but on the other hand, a new version of Google Maps for the same platforms is still nowhere to be seen.
Waze, which itself is a Google-owned app, has reached version 4.71, and according to the official changelog, this new update includes a fix for the bug causing a crash when checking gas prices. The most recent beta builds have also brought several other stability and reliability improvements, so we’re guessing they’ve been included too.
Of course, there are no new capabilities part of this update, but right now, the focus appears to be on improving the overall performance of the app, as Waze has been hitting quite a lot of glitches lately on CarPlay.
For example, earlier this week we reported that Waze sometimes loses the GPS connection on iPhone and CarPlay, therefore being unable to follow the car on the map. This happens mostly on Ford cars, but others are affected too. It’s not yet known if this new update fixes the problem for everybody.
As far as Google Maps is concerned, the last update the app received on iPhone and CarPlay landed on December 1, so everybody is waiting for the software giant to come up with a new version. While the Mountain View-based firm has remained completely tight-lipped on this huge delay, it’s believed it’s most or less related to the new privacy information that iPhone app developers are forced to share in their updates following Apple’s revised policy.
Google hasn’t provided any information as to when it plans to release a new Google Maps update for iPhone and CarPlay, but in the meantime, the company keeps working on the Android and Android Auto version, with several new builds released since the beginning of the year.
The latest Google Maps version you can download right now on iOS devices is 5.58.
Of course, there are no new capabilities part of this update, but right now, the focus appears to be on improving the overall performance of the app, as Waze has been hitting quite a lot of glitches lately on CarPlay.
For example, earlier this week we reported that Waze sometimes loses the GPS connection on iPhone and CarPlay, therefore being unable to follow the car on the map. This happens mostly on Ford cars, but others are affected too. It’s not yet known if this new update fixes the problem for everybody.
As far as Google Maps is concerned, the last update the app received on iPhone and CarPlay landed on December 1, so everybody is waiting for the software giant to come up with a new version. While the Mountain View-based firm has remained completely tight-lipped on this huge delay, it’s believed it’s most or less related to the new privacy information that iPhone app developers are forced to share in their updates following Apple’s revised policy.
Google hasn’t provided any information as to when it plans to release a new Google Maps update for iPhone and CarPlay, but in the meantime, the company keeps working on the Android and Android Auto version, with several new builds released since the beginning of the year.
The latest Google Maps version you can download right now on iOS devices is 5.58.