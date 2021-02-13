Google Maps Screen Flashes Plaguing CarPlay with No Fix in Sight

As we said so many times before, Google Maps is the go-to app whenever it comes to a navigation solution that’s free, accurate, and always up to date.
But on the other hand, it doesn’t necessarily mean everything is working exactly as you’d expect it to work, and the living proof in this regard is a glitch that’s now plaguing CarPlay, Apple’s very own in-car experience.
While some people stick with Apple Maps when running CarPlay, Google Maps remains the preferred choice for so many Apple users too, both on their iPhones and in the car.
Some, however, have come across a glitch causing a screen flash in Google Maps on CarPlay, and the bad news is that no fix is currently in sight.
A video published on reddit by user matrix6977 shows the bug in action, and it goes without saying this is not only frustrating but also dangerous. As you can see for yourselves, the flash is particularly noticeable when the dark mode is used, so if you’re driving during the night, there’s a chance the screen flash is painfully annoying.
At this point, it’s not exactly clear who’s to blame for the whole thing, but there’s a good chance it’s caused by a recent iOS update. Google Maps hasn’t received any update since December 1 and the bug has only recently been discovered, so in theory, the app itself can’t be the culprit this time.
On the other hand, Apple has released iOS 14.4 a few weeks ago, and iOS 14.5 is already available as a beta build for testers. Both come with this bug, according to users, so most likely, it’s now up to Apple to fix the whole thing and make sure everything is running correctly with Google Maps on CarPlay.
At this point, no other navigation app seems to be suffering from this issue, so if you can’t use the app with this screen flash bug, switching to Apple Maps or Waze could be a good temporary decision.
While some people stick with Apple Maps when running CarPlay, Google Maps remains the preferred choice for so many Apple users too, both on their iPhones and in the car.
Some, however, have come across a glitch causing a screen flash in Google Maps on CarPlay, and the bad news is that no fix is currently in sight.
A video published on reddit by user matrix6977 shows the bug in action, and it goes without saying this is not only frustrating but also dangerous. As you can see for yourselves, the flash is particularly noticeable when the dark mode is used, so if you’re driving during the night, there’s a chance the screen flash is painfully annoying.
At this point, it’s not exactly clear who’s to blame for the whole thing, but there’s a good chance it’s caused by a recent iOS update. Google Maps hasn’t received any update since December 1 and the bug has only recently been discovered, so in theory, the app itself can’t be the culprit this time.
On the other hand, Apple has released iOS 14.4 a few weeks ago, and iOS 14.5 is already available as a beta build for testers. Both come with this bug, according to users, so most likely, it’s now up to Apple to fix the whole thing and make sure everything is running correctly with Google Maps on CarPlay.
At this point, no other navigation app seems to be suffering from this issue, so if you can’t use the app with this screen flash bug, switching to Apple Maps or Waze could be a good temporary decision.