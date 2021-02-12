Google Maps Android Rival Getting New Features to Make the Switch More Tempting

As everybody knows already, Huawei is no longer allowed to use the full version of Android or Google’s services on its devices, so the company turned to a series of in-house developed alternatives to make sure its users aren’t missing out on anything.
The Google Maps replacement is called Petal Maps, and it comes with the essential feature package and even more, including new-generation features like air gestures to interact with the app without touch input.
And needless to say, Huawei is working continuously on improving the app, and this week, the company announced a series of improvements supposed to make the switch from Google Maps more tempting even for those who are using an Android device from a different manufacturer.
The latest Petal Maps version expands public transit navigation to 16 countries, while also bringing cycling route planning to 11 regions, including Germany, France, Spain, Poland, and Norway.
If you rely on public transportation, Petal Maps can now show details like the departure schedules and the estimated arrival times of buses, trains, and others in countries like France, Spain, Germany, Canada, Australia, and Belgium.
For drivers, Petal Maps has been updated with more information that is displayed at the end of the route, including the maximum speed and the overall duration of the trip.
The application now allows users to share places, while also providing drivers who’ve spent too much time behind the wheel with a reminder to take a short rest. The navigation part of Petal Maps is now available in Japanese, Russian, and Thai.
Overall, it’s pretty clear Petal Maps is evolving, and while it’s pretty much the only option for Huawei users, it’s also becoming a worthy alternative to Google Maps elsewhere too. For now, the app is still listed with a beta tag, so it remains to be seen when it’s projected to go live as a stable build.
