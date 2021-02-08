Key Google Maps Feature Disappears From Android Auto All of a Sudden

Until recently, Google Maps was one of the only two navigation apps available on Android Auto. Last year, the Mountain View-based search giant finally decided to open up its platform to more software categories, including alternatives to its very own apps.
In other words, developers can now update their Google Maps and Waze rivals with support for Android Auto, and several are already working on such a feature, including Sygic.
Until this happens, however, Google Maps remains the preferred choice for most Android Auto users out there. But of course, this is no guarantee everybody will enjoy a smooth experience with the app, even if it’s a Google navigation tool working on Google’s car-optimized platform.
Some recently discovered that Google Maps lost the ability to display the navigation route on the screen, instead offering only audio and visual instructions on which way to go.
The whole thing was reported on Google’s forums, and it goes without saying this isn’t something implemented by design but only a glitch hitting a number of Google Maps users on Android Auto. By the looks of things, it’s not necessarily a widespread problem, though it’s reason enough for Google to launch an investigation and begin working on a fix.
Because yes, Google has already acknowledged the navigation problem, explaining that more information will be shared when it determines the cause of the whole thing.
“Thanks for reporting this issue. We forwarded this issue to the rest of the team. We'll update with more information when it's available. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto unit said.
In the meantime, what appears to do the trick for some people is a complete wipe of Google Maps data on the Android device. However, it's worth knowing this workaround doesn’t fix Google Maps for everybody, but it’s pretty much the only option until the search giant itself comes up with a patch.
