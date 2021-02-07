2015 Ford F-150 Gets a Custom iPad Pro Dash Because CarPlay Is So Yesterday

In theory, a system like Android Auto or CarPlay is more than enough for the typical driver because they already come with the essential feature package, such as navigation apps, music players, and support for phone calls, with the sound routed to the car’s speakers.
On the other hand, not all apps can run on them for obvious reasons, and this is the reason Netflix, HBO Max, and YouTube don’t support Android Auto and CarPlay in the first place.
But what do you do if what you’re interested in is a full experience on a larger screen? You go for a custom dash, of course.
Needless to say, building a custom dash isn’t something that anyone can do, but with the right tools and know-how, the product can look as premium as factory-installed equipment.
And this dash mod built by Soundman Car Audio is the living proof in this regard, as it looks as exquisite as it gets, all while allowing for such a massive upgrade in a 2015 Ford F-150. In other words, thanks to this custom dash mod, you can now get a 12.9-inch iPad Pro in your truck, and as you can see for yourselves, everything looks premium.
The dash mod is actually based on a custom aftermarket kit, but the AC controls have been eventually moved to the bottom. The factory screen location is intact, so if the iPad Pro is not plugged in, the F-150 owner can still interact with the display in their truck just fine.
It goes without saying the mod comes with a built-in USB-connector that allows for easy charging, so you’d never run out of power when using the iPad. You can easily remove the tablet by simply swiping it out of the dash, as you can see in the video embedded below and providing us with a glance at how everything works, looks, and feels.
