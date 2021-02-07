2015 Ford F-150 Gets a Custom iPad Pro Dash Because CarPlay Is So Yesterday

More on this:

1 2018 Toyota 4Runner Upgraded with a 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Looks Like New-Gen Magic

2 Genius Creates Custom Setup Making CarPlay Look So Yesterday

3 This Custom Dash Mod Brings an iPad to the Scion xB

4 This iPad Dash Mod Is the Christmas Gift Every Tacoma Owner Probably Wants

5 Apple Products Worth Millions of Bucks Stolen in Hollywood-Style Truck Heist