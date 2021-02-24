Google Officially Announces New Android Auto Features

One-Off 1977 BMW R100S Got the Modern Makeover It Deserved and You’ll Love It

Android Auto 6.1 ended up becoming the big update we’ve all been waiting for, coming with wallpaper support and shortcuts on the home screen. 1 photo



First and foremost, Google announces the new wallpaper support in Android Auto.



Thanks to this addition, users can now select a different background for the Android Auto home screen, and while some people don’t believe this is something useful given they spend the most time in apps like Google Maps and Spotify, others simply love it because it makes the UI feel fresh.



To change the wallpaper in Android Auto, all it takes is to open the settings menu right in the app and then choose one of the preloaded backgrounds. There’s no support for third-party background at this point.



Then, Google is introducing shortcuts, which users can create and pin right to the home screen.



“These provide convenient access to your contacts and even allow you to use Assistant to complete tasks like checking the weather or remotely adjusting the thermostat by simply tapping on the icon on your car display, just as you would on your phone,” Google



Android Auto now comes with improved widescreen support too, allowing users to configure a split-screen UI that shows a real-time view of Google Maps and media controls. Privacy improvements have also been included in this update to configure when you want Android Auto to show up on the head unit.



But while the rollout officially started earlier this month, Google is only now publishing an announcement for the new major Android Auto update, thus providing us with more details on what's included in the latest release. And as it turns out, there's also a little something we didn't know Google has actually introduced in Android Auto.