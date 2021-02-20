These Are the Must-Have Google Maps Improvements We Never See

While for many of us a worthy Google Maps update comes down to a new feature that lands on our mobile devices or in the car, the Mountain View-based search giant is working around the clock on several fronts, including on keeping the information provided to us as accurate as possible.
And this involves not only maintaining the mapping data up-to-date, but also removing content that violates its policies, fake reviews, and photos that don’t bring any value to the service.
And according to Google’s very own figures, the company has been quite busy with this side of Google Maps last year, as it deleted or blocked no less than 55 million reviews that violated its policies.
When it comes to reviews, a total of 960,000 of them were erased, with the company claiming that over 3 million fake business profiles were removed.
But it’s getting worse. As you probably know already, one of the best things about Google Maps is that it allows users to contribute with photos and videos providing everybody else with a closer look at a specific location or business, but of course, not all of them meet the quality requirements that make them a worthy contribution for the service.
So Google has to check all newly-uploaded content, eventually removing 160 million photos and 3.5 million videos that either violated its policies or were of low quality.
A total of 610,000 user accounts were disabled due to various reasons, and Google says it managed to block over 3 million malicious attempts to verify business profiles.
Overall, if you think keeping Google Maps up and running is easy, these numbers pretty much prove you it’s not. And at the end of the day, just think these figures have been recorded for a year when everybody was staying indoors and thus used Google Maps less than they typically would, so overall, Google had to deal with much less infringing content than it usually has.
