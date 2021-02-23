The King Is Dead, Long Live the King: EarthRoamer XV-LTS Has Been Discontinued

Spotify Is Getting a Killer Feature Everybody Was Waiting For

Needless to say, since this new audio quality upgrade is available on all devices, it’ll also be offered to In other words, Premium subscribers will now be able to upgrade their sound quality on both Android and iPhone as well as on Spotify Connect-enabled speakers.The bad news is the new feature would only become available for select subscribers, but the company hasn’t yet detailed who exactly is going to get it. Also, the rollout is projected to begin later this year, yet Spotify has kept all info secret for now, promising to share the roadmap at a later time.“High-quality music streaming is consistently one of the most requested new features by our users. Spotify HiFi will deliver music in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers, which means fans will be able to experience more depth and clarity while enjoying their favorite tracks,” Spotify explains in an announcement today. "Ubiquity is at the core of everything we do at Spotify, and we’re working with some of the world’s biggest speaker manufacturers to make Spotify HiFi accessible to as many fans as possible through Spotify Connect."While this is without a doubt a welcome upgrade for everybody, lossless audio quality isn’t necessarily something the vast majority of users would be able to distinguish from 320 kbps anyway.Spotify, however, says it wanted to provide users with CD quality simply because this is what artists want their songs to be listened to, as lossless audio guarantees the best experience.Needless to say, since this new audio quality upgrade is available on all devices, it’ll also be offered to Android Auto and CarPlay users when running the app from their mobile devices. Spotify also offers a car-optimized interface for those who want to stream music via Bluetooth for cars where AA and CarPlay aren’t supported by the head unit.