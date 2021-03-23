Google Needs to Fix Its Fix for Android Auto Notifications

More on this:

1 One More Android Auto Glitch Caused by Android 11 Could Finally Get a Fix

2 Major Bug, Easy Fix: How to Prevent Android Auto From Blasting Music at Night

3 Google Maps Rival Explains Why Android Auto Is a Killer App

4 Android Auto Stuck in a Reconnect Loop and the Fix Could Be Awful News

5 Android Auto Taking Over the Radio in the Car Forcing Internet-Based Apps