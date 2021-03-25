Old Android Auto Bug Breaking Down Google Maps Returns to Haunt Users Again

As everybody knows already, voice commands are one of the biggest benefits of using Android Auto, as they allow us to interact with the app without actually looking at the screen or touching it for browsing through its menus.
But in some cases, the voice commands become rather useless, all due to random glitches that show up out of nowhere breaking down certain features.
This time, it’s the navigation support the one that’s struggling on Android Auto, and it’s all happening because of a problem that has apparently returned to haunt users one more time.
Back in 2020, some Android Auto users took to Google’s forums to complain of an issue that made it impossible to set up Google Maps using a command like “navigate to” when their phones were connected to the head units in the car.
Google Assistant was just replying with a message saying “I think you are trying to navigate, is that correct?” thus not being able to launch Google Maps and set it to the desired location.
An update for the Google app, which powers the experience with Google Assistant, landed in late October, but now users claim the bug is back, causing a similar issue in their cars.
But this time, it’s a little different. Someone on Google’s forums explains Android Auto now requires permission to use the microphone, thus no longer being able to enable the voice command. This is something that happens after trying to downgrade to a previous Google app version, all in an attempt to go back to a build that was working properly.
The good news is that the issue isn’t widespread and, in theory, voice commands should be working fine for most users out there.
A new Android Auto update is expected in early April, while updates for the Google app land at a much faster pace, so make sure everything on your device is fully up-to-date.
