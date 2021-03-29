One of the Coolest Android Auto Features Stops Working All of a Sudden

5 Bad Update Breaks Down Android Auto, Making People Think They Got Banned

The weather indicator showing up on the Android Auto status bar is arguably one of the app's coolest features. It shows the temperature in real time for your current location using data received from the Android phone. 1 photo



In all cases, users claim the weather indicator is no longer displayed at all, so in theory, it looks like Android Auto isn’t allowed to access the forecast for your current location. While this may suggest a permission problem, I double-checked on my Galaxy Note9, and everything seems to be just alright.



Oddly enough, the weather indicator is missing for me when I run Android Auto with a Galaxy Note9 (already updated to Android 11). Still, it is there when I switch to the Galaxy Note20, which was one of the first to receive the new operating system.



Google says it’s already investigating the problem, but of course, it’s too early to tell when exactly a workaround could land.



In the meantime, there’s not much you can do to restore the weather icon, as the generic workarounds don’t seem to make any difference. In theory, data on the current temperature isn’t necessarily a must-have because, you know, all it takes to figure out if it’s cold outside is opening the window of your car. But it’s still a nice feature to have, especially because the old version of Android Auto came with a weather widget that got the ax when Google rolled out the major overhaul in mid-2019.As it turns out, this temperature icon shown on the status bar has stopped working for some after a recent update, and at first glance, Android 11 might be the one to blame.In all cases, users claim the weather indicator is no longer displayed at all, so in theory, it looks like Android Auto isn’t allowed to access the forecast for your current location. While this may suggest a permission problem, I double-checked on my Galaxy Note9, and everything seems to be just alright.Oddly enough, the weather indicator is missing for me when I run Android Auto with a Galaxy Note9 (already updated to Android 11). Still, it is there when I switch to the Galaxy Note20, which was one of the first to receive the new operating system.On the Google forums , users confirm this is a problem happening mostly on Samsung devices running Android 11, so there’s a chance this update is indeed the one to blame for the whole thing.Google says it’s already investigating the problem, but of course, it’s too early to tell when exactly a workaround could land.In the meantime, there’s not much you can do to restore the weather icon, as the generic workarounds don’t seem to make any difference.