New Update Resolves One of the Biggest Annoyances on Android Auto

While Google has already killed off Google Play Music and is now hoping everybody would use YouTube Music on both Android and Android Auto, Spotify continues to be one of the top choices on both platforms.
Despite occasional problems encountered by users, that is, as some Android Auto users discovered not a long time ago that playing their liked songs in the car no longer worked.
More specifically, whenever users were trying to access the list of the songs they previously liked, Spotify was just failing to load it, getting stuck on the same UI with the loading animation on the screen.
The whole thing happened regardless of the phone and car model and the Android Auto version, so it was pretty clear the culprit was the official Spotify app.
Last month, Google acknowledged the problem and reached out to Spotify, explaining that the error was under investigation with more information to be shared soon.
As it turns out, the team as Spotify has managed to figure out what was happening pretty quickly, as a patch has already been released and users can download it right now.
Bundled with Spotify version 8.6.14, the fix restores the liked songs list on Android Auto, and several users confirmed in this thread on Google’s forums that everything is indeed back to normal after installing this recent update.
In the meantime, Google is currently giving the finishing touches to a new version of Android Auto, with the rollout expected to take place in the coming days. Android Auto 6.3 will most likely be focused on fixing bugs and improving the performance overall, so don’t expect any new features for now.
But on the other hand, if you’ve previously come across major problems in Android Auto, there’s a chance they would be fixed in this upcoming update, though as it happens every time, we’ll probably have to figure out the whole thing on our own since new builds come without release notes.
More specifically, whenever users were trying to access the list of the songs they previously liked, Spotify was just failing to load it, getting stuck on the same UI with the loading animation on the screen.
The whole thing happened regardless of the phone and car model and the Android Auto version, so it was pretty clear the culprit was the official Spotify app.
Last month, Google acknowledged the problem and reached out to Spotify, explaining that the error was under investigation with more information to be shared soon.
As it turns out, the team as Spotify has managed to figure out what was happening pretty quickly, as a patch has already been released and users can download it right now.
Bundled with Spotify version 8.6.14, the fix restores the liked songs list on Android Auto, and several users confirmed in this thread on Google’s forums that everything is indeed back to normal after installing this recent update.
In the meantime, Google is currently giving the finishing touches to a new version of Android Auto, with the rollout expected to take place in the coming days. Android Auto 6.3 will most likely be focused on fixing bugs and improving the performance overall, so don’t expect any new features for now.
But on the other hand, if you’ve previously come across major problems in Android Auto, there’s a chance they would be fixed in this upcoming update, though as it happens every time, we’ll probably have to figure out the whole thing on our own since new builds come without release notes.