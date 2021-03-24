Google Maps Competitor Explains Why Classic Navigation Devices Are So Yesterday

While many cars out there still come with their own embedded navigation software (which, let’s be honest, is getting more and more advanced), a significant number of drivers prefer to stick with the likes of Google Maps and Waze.
No matter if they run right on the mobile device or on the car’s screen via Android Auto or CarPlay, these navigation apps are seen as better choices than the traditional systems embedded into cars, all for several big reasons.
Sygic, the company that’s investing big in navigation software these days by offering worthy alternatives to Google Maps, recently highlighted some of them. First of all, Sygic says you’re getting free updates for as long as you want, thus making sure the maps you’re using are accurate and up-to-date.
“Paying extra for a car integrated navigation and then spending money for a map update in a car service doesn't seem attractive. With a mobile app, anyone can update the maps easily and wherever,” the company explains.
At the same time, you’re also getting new features and options that further improve the navigation experience, which sometimes don’t land as often on embedded navigation systems. In most cases, you need to pay a visit to the dealership for a software update and only then enjoy new capabilities for your navigation unit.
Sygic goes on to explain that you can take your navigation app with you in any car you drive, as the mobile device can store things like maps, favorite routes, and points of interest. That isn’t possible on a traditional navigation system, where all data is stored locally.
And last but not least, it’s the offline map support, which allows for navigation in areas without a mobile signal—all without losing the aforementioned benefits. So in theory, you can get up-to-date maps, support for the latest features, and portable navigation even without an Internet connection.
