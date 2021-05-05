All-Original 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Boasts Matching Numbers V8, Also Complete

4 Rare 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Golden Anniversary Found in the Bushes, Needs Help

The 1965 Impala was a record-setting model, as it was the first car to sell more than 1 million units in the United States in just one year.



The



But as you can easily figure out yourselves by just browsing the photos in the gallery, this Impala SS has clearly seen better days, as it looks like it hasn’t been stored exactly in the best conditions. So the rust has obviously taken its toll, and a visual inspection is definitely recommended to get a better picture of what deserves to be served and what doesn’t.



The engine under the hood is a matching numbers 327 (5.4-liter) V8, though we’re not being provided with any further specifics other than that it’s paired with a Powerglide transmission. So we don’t know if it’s running or not, though judging from the photos, the engine isn’t in its best shape either.



The mileage is unknown, they say, and part of the original paint is still on the body, though this doesn’t change much, and major exterior fixes are required anyway.



At the first glance, this



And as far as the Impala SS is concerned, it played a big role in reaching this important milestone, as nearly 250,000 models sold in 1965 came with the SS badges on either coupe or convertible body styles.

The Impala that we have here is an all-original SS that's still complete, with the Craigslist seller explaining that everything is still in place, including even the hubcaps and the interior parts.

But as you can easily figure out yourselves by just browsing the photos in the gallery, this Impala SS has clearly seen better days, as it looks like it hasn't been stored exactly in the best conditions. So the rust has obviously taken its toll, and a visual inspection is definitely recommended to get a better picture of what deserves to be served and what doesn't.

The engine under the hood is a matching numbers 327 (5.4-liter) V8, though we're not being provided with any further specifics other than that it's paired with a Powerglide transmission. So we don't know if it's running or not, though judging from the photos, the engine isn't in its best shape either.

The mileage is unknown, they say, and part of the original paint is still on the body, though this doesn't change much, and major exterior fixes are required anyway.

At the first glance, this Impala SS requires a full restoration, but on the other hand, it appears to tick all the boxes, as it's one solid candidate, especially because it's all original and all the big parts are still there.

The car, however, doesn't come cheap despite its rough condition, as the seller expects to get $7,000 for it. The Impala SS is parked in Tulsa should you want to check it out in person.

