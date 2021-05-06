Mansory Ferrari Portofino Comes Loaded With Dark Carbon Fiber, Is 599 GTO Fast

The people over at Mansory have done it again. This is their third custom Ferrari in a row this year, and it doesn't look like they are going to stop here, as their website shows that the Roma and the SF90 versions are on their way. And I must say I've never really been interested in the Portofino, but this one does look very enticing.
The Portofino has been around for a little over three years now, and it has played its part in boosting Ferrari's sales over that period. With the introduction of the M version, which stands for Modificata, this vehicle should go on to be built in several thousand units over the next few years, until a replacement is in order. And in the meantime, if you'd like to have a slightly more exclusive version, Mansory's got the answer.
The use of carbon add-on parts has always been a thing with Mansory, as with other exclusive tuners as well, but this time the German tuner has gone one step further, with its newest visual and technical upgrade. The Portofino's fully electric retractable hardtop is now manufactured completely out of dark forged carbon, which works perfectly with the yellow finish on their demo vehicle.
With this new upgrade, there's almost a 599 GTO aura to this car, and although the stock Portofino couldn't even come close to what the GTO can do, things might be slightly different after Mansory's fiddle around with it. Because they've had their way with the engine management system and the exhaust system, which means this Portofino, which started as a Modificata version, now develops 720 horsepower and 656 lb-ft (890 Nm) of torque.
in a straight line acceleration test it might come out on top, albeit they both have the same claimed top speed. But that's just what ten years of technological development will do to a car. A closer look will also reveal something we've recently seen on Mansory's F8 Tributo.
Both cars are using the same wheel design, the company's new YT.5 model. In the front, the wheels are 21 inches in size, while the rear ones are slightly wider at 22 inches. As Mansory points out, this new wheel design will be available for all Ferrari models throughout this year. There is more carbon fiber to be seen on this car, and if you'll look closely you'll notice the abundance of the dark forged element.
And this approach is sure to guarantee a powerful visual impact, all while keeping the weight down. The side flaps, the side skirts, the rear spoiler, and all the air outlets in the bonnet are made out of ultra-light material, which Mansory even labels as being "noble". And as with any Mansory built, the interior was not neglected either.
A quick peek will reveal that it was finished with the finest smooth leather in black, all while made to correspond to the exterior paintwork. The result can be very easily described as being "another automotive jewel for all friends of open-top driving". There is no word yet on how much this transformation will cost, but we will likely be seeing quite a few of these driving down the road over the next few years.
