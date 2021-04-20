868-HP Mansory F8XX Brings Oddly Winged Catania Green “Tributo” to Ferrari's F8

With more than three decades of experience in the tuning field, Mansory’s conversions gradually start to look better and better. They’re still exotic and overwhelming, but it seems the wow factor doesn’t rely solely on the level of added kitsch. Case in point with the new Mansory F8XX.
Not long ago, we saw Mansory flex its aftermarket muscles on the Ferrari 812 GTS with the “Stallone” conversion. It’s still not everyone’s cup of tea, but just like other recent creations, it’s also not going to stress everyone's nerves to the limit like a Le Mansory or Gronos would.
The tuning house now continues on the same path of Prancing Horse righteousness, and because it’s still spring, we’re even willing to excuse the odd special paint job called “Catania Green.” Naturally, we’re not going to stretch out as far as thinking this complete conversion of the Ferrari F8 Tributo won't upset some of the fans. Still, at least the outlandish aerodynamic body kit doesn’t come with a huge wing that would fare better on a Bright Green 1969 Daytona or something else along those lines.
Instead, the Mansory F8XX includes subtleties such as the wild little rear wings adorning each side of the green ride. That’s not all, of course, because many of the add-on parts come in the company’s stunning Forged Carbon attire. The lightweight body components are doubled by the forged and gold-colored sport wheels and a raft of leather-clad interior modifications.
By the way, Mansory says the F8XX “is clearly and unmistakably aimed in the direction of high performance and uncompromising lightweight construction,” so this Prancing Horse not only gets a newly created YT.5 rim design but also a handful of performance enhancements.
Chief among them would be the engine workout, as Mansory didn’t feel that an F8 Tributo’s stock power level of 710 hp (720 PS) was entirely befitting of its new creature. As such, now there’s 868 hp (880 PS) and 708 lb-ft (960 Nm) on tap. That is enough to propel the coupe to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.6 seconds and then on to a maximum speed of 354 kph (220 mph).
