Mansory’s “Gronos” Is the Meanest Mercedes-AMG G 63 Around, Boasts 838 HP

In our day and age, the German auto surgeons over at Mansory don’t exactly require any sort of introduction. As time went by, these folks never failed to stun the automotive realm with their surreal works of mechanical art, some of which have adorned the autoevolution pages with their puzzling might. These include a downright bonkers Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a menacing Ford GT that’s been dubbed “Le Mansory,” to name but a couple.
To be fair, it goes without saying this tuner’s conversions aren’t for everyone, having stirred a great deal of controversy among petrolheads over the years. Although many of you will be inclined to raise an eyebrow when looking at these four-wheeled leviathans, I’ll have to admit that I generally find their work to be fascinating in the truest sense of the word. Personally, I’ve got nothing but love for companies that think outside the box, and Mansory is a perfect example of one such enterprise!
Take, for instance, the manufacturer’s “Gronos 2021” - a sinister monstrosity based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63. In stock form, Daimler’s chunky SUV packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powerplant that feeds its ruthless oomph to all four wheels by means of a nine-speed automatic gearbox. At 6,000 rpm, this nasty animal is perfectly capable of delivering up to 577 feral horses, along with a colossal torque output of 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) at approximately 2,500 revs.
The very first thing you’ll notice is an ominous body kit adorning the vehicle from head to toe. At the front, we spot a fresh grille and a revised bumper wearing a pair of LED auxiliary lighting strips that’ll enlighten your ride without breaking a sweat. Additionally, Germany’s aftermarket doctors installed a forged carbon fiber hood with integrated air vents, while the car’s flanks received a set of beefy doors, carbon mirror caps and vented fender flares, as well as new side skirts to round it all out.
At the rear, Gronos comes equipped with a custom spare wheel cover made of forged carbon composite. The beast was enveloped in a “British Racing Green” base, neatly complemented by forged carbon accents on the vents, door handle inserts and headlight housings. Inside, the entire cabin has been reupholstered with premium tan leather that Mansory refers to as “Fawn Brown.” We also find aluminum pedals, a gorgeous steering wheel and black floor mats.
ECU, larger turbochargers and a top-shelf exhaust system. Long story short, this state of affairs unlocks as much as 838 hp and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of brutal twist at optimal revs, allowing Gronos to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a dead stop in no more than 3.5 seconds.
Finally, the creature rolls on the company’s humungous Y-spoked forged wheels (aka YN.5), boasting a diameter of 24 inches on all four sides. Brand’s experts haven’t revealed any details on the price for this conversion, but we do know that only ten copies are to be built.
