Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Looks Even Better With a Set of Underdock Rims

It’s rather hard to tell who’s exactly first at bestowing tuning enhancements in a constantly evolving world of endless aftermarket possibilities. Still, Wheelsandmore might have that honor with its new package for the ecstatic Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. And it’s not even that pricey when comparing it to the supercar’s official tag.
Probably intimidated by the perfection achieved by Mercedes-AMG with its sports coupe that busted the fastest production vehicle lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6 minutes and 43 seconds, we haven’t seen many tuning outlets hurry to bring out enhancements.
Hopefully, they were busy preparing the goodies, just like Wheelsandmore. The German outlet has recently announced its tuning package for the Black Series, which doesn’t include an overly extensive range of enhancements. Instead, the company targeted a couple of major areas with surgical precision.
Naturally, the focus is on their newly introduced Underdock UD-1 forged rims with a central locking system and adapter. The tuning house makes sure to point out their newly released limited edition alloy wheels are the real deal, not just another model faking the central locking with help from optical shenanigans. And, of course, they also have the critically acclaimed German TÜV's approval.
When one pays at least €335,240 (almost $400k) for the Mercedes-AMG GT with an LS2 flat-plane monster capable of delivering 537 kW (730 PS/ 720 hp) between 6,700-6,900 rpm and an earth-moving 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of twist, it’s a trifling matter to add another €16,557/$19,676 (excluding VAT) to the bill, right?
That’s exactly how much the Underdock UD-1 limited edition rims cost, and it could be money well spent for more than one reason. First up would be the looks, as Wheelsandmore lets anyone personalize them in no less than six shades: Sunset Bronze, Bronze, Cooper, Gun Metal, Rose Gold, and Patina Gold.
Then there’s the all-important center locking system, which is a bit more advanced than we’re used to. Wheelsandmore has created for the UD-1 a “universal real central lock system with adapter for luxury vehicles & sports cars from 20-inch,” allowing for a quick and convenient way to change the rims between owned vehicles. As such, one simply has to refit the adapter to a different car, and they’re all set to go.
But wait, there’s more because the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series also gets a “Tec-tronic plug-and-play tuning module” that will quickly raise the V8’s power level from 537 kW (720 hp) to 580 kW (789 PS/778 hp) for another €4,200 euros ($4,990 at the current exchange rate).
