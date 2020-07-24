Europe Gets First Dibs on Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, it Is Merely 335,240 EUR

Figure that out – we have been swirling around rumors of Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series' flagship arrival for years. Now that they finally unveiled it, they are not fashionably late with the pricing as well. So, without further ado, we can tell you the LS2 flat plane monster will set you back in Germany at least 335,240 euros... VAT included!
For the money you are getting a modified flat crankshaft V8 engine good for 537 kW (730 hp) between 6,700-6,900 rpm and an earth-moving 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of maximum torque between 2,000-6,000 rpm. That should be righteously enough, especially since you are getting the black paint for free – it is a Black Series model, after all.
Oh, you still want that “high-tech silver” from the official premiere – then add another 1,148.40 euros. Unless you fancy this new “AMG magma beam paint finish,” which is exclusive to the GT Black Series – then you need to shell out €8,468, the same being valid for the Green Hell-inspired “AMG green light magno”.
Be prepared to use up all your reserves, because the two-door will burn through your bank account faster than it hits 100 kph (62 mph) in those 3.2 seconds. It does not settle down at the 200 kph mark (9 seconds) either, hitting a top speed of 325 kph (202 mph).
Mercedes-AMG has the German configurator already up and running, where interested clients can also specify the AMG Track Package for € 7,540. It arrives with a titanium rollover protection system, splendid-looking AMG carbon bucket seats with four-point seatbelts and even a fire extinguisher – you know, just in case you get too hot on the track.
There is a big list of optional extras for the GT Black Series but Mercedes is also kind enough to offer some of the extra goodies free of charge. The AMG exterior carbon fiber package, the AMG night package for the interior or the Comand Online infotainment system are among them. The rest is priced accordingly – even the aforementioned fire extinguisher costs €139.20 when ordered separately...
