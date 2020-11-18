Watch the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Bust the Nurburgring Lap Record in 6:43

Lamborghini broke the Nurburgring lap record two years ago with the Aventador SVJ in 6 minutes and 44 seconds, but Mercedes-AMG has bettered the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. As you know from the headline, the GT Black Series is 1.3 seconds faster on the racetrack referred to as the Green Hell by Sir Jackie Stewart.
The performance division of the three-pointed star needed 6:48.047 to finish the official configuration of the circuit. For the old layout that measures 12.8 miles, the one used by Lamborghini for the Aventador SVJ, make that 6 minutes and 43 seconds. Maro Engel is the man that harnessed the most extreme GT ever produced, describing the drive as “really awesome.”
"It's really impressive how much downforce the Black Series generates and how confident and reliably it can be driven, even at the absolute limit,” declared the 35-year-old racer after the blistering run. “My hat is off to the developers from Affalterbach for what they have put on wheels here. And I'm very pleased that I was able to demonstrate these fascinating engineering skills with this great lap time.”
Mercedes-AMG also holds the Nurburgring lap record for the “fastest luxury class vehicle” in the guise of the GT 63 S 4Matic+ with 2021 model year enhancements. The five-door liftback sedan needed 7:23.009 to finish the lap, bettering the previous record by 2.3 seconds. Don’t expect the German automaker to stop here, though.
Remember the Project One that morphed into the ONE? The hybrid hypercar is blessed with a Formula 1-derived powertrain, which means that Mercedes-AMG is gearing up for yet another record lap next year, probably before the start of customer deliveries.
Turning our attention back to the GT Black Series, the crazy aero and insane levels of mechanical grip are complemented by a flat-plane crankshaft V8 with 720 horsepower on deck. Capable of exceeding 186 mph down the final straight of the Nordschleife, the road-legal car is available with a track pack that adds a roll-over protection system, four-point seatbelts, as well as a 2-kilogram fire extinguisher.
"It's really impressive how much downforce the Black Series generates and how confident and reliably it can be driven, even at the absolute limit,” declared the 35-year-old racer after the blistering run. “My hat is off to the developers from Affalterbach for what they have put on wheels here. And I'm very pleased that I was able to demonstrate these fascinating engineering skills with this great lap time.”
Mercedes-AMG also holds the Nurburgring lap record for the “fastest luxury class vehicle” in the guise of the GT 63 S 4Matic+ with 2021 model year enhancements. The five-door liftback sedan needed 7:23.009 to finish the lap, bettering the previous record by 2.3 seconds. Don’t expect the German automaker to stop here, though.
Remember the Project One that morphed into the ONE? The hybrid hypercar is blessed with a Formula 1-derived powertrain, which means that Mercedes-AMG is gearing up for yet another record lap next year, probably before the start of customer deliveries.
Turning our attention back to the GT Black Series, the crazy aero and insane levels of mechanical grip are complemented by a flat-plane crankshaft V8 with 720 horsepower on deck. Capable of exceeding 186 mph down the final straight of the Nordschleife, the road-legal car is available with a track pack that adds a roll-over protection system, four-point seatbelts, as well as a 2-kilogram fire extinguisher.