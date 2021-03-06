Brabus’ 444 HP Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Is a Juicy Hot Hatch Flexing Monoblock Wheels

Since the company’s foundation back in 1977, the German aftermarket architects over at Brabus never ceased to amaze the automotive realm with their graceful wizardry. The sheer level of refinement that’s gone into making each and every exploit come to life is truly outstanding, so it’s no wonder this ambitious enterprise rose to the very top of Europe’s tuning food chain.
If you ask me, these folks are the real MVPs when it comes to honoring your four-wheeled companion with a generous dose of custom magic. As time went by, we visited the firm’s inventory on several occasions to admire a few of the tastiest machines bred on their premises. Among these entities, you’ll run into a Mercedes-AMG G 63 that keeps things looking sinister and the “Rocket 900” - a reworked GT 63 S with no less than 888 wicked ponies on tap.
This time around, we’ll be having a closer look at Brabus’ accomplishments on the Three-Pointed Star’s beloved hot hatch, the A 45 S. In stock form, the car’s 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four powerplant will be more than happy to supply as much as 415 hp at about 6,750 rpm. On the other hand, a vicious torque output of up to 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) will be achieved at 5,000 revs.
Sure enough, this sexy beast is a genuine showstopper straight off the production line and it doesn’t exactly need any sort of aftermarket enhancements to be outstanding. However, this didn’t prevent the Brabus crew from casting their spells on the Merc to take things to an entirely new level. Let’s take a minute to examine what’s at hand here, shall we?
As you’d expect, the original badge is gone in favor of the company’s very own unmistakable counterpart. In typical Brabus fashion, the fresh item is joined by a pair of red stripes on the front grille, while the vehicle's rear fascia received an assortment of classy emblems to round it all out. To be quite frank, this is discrete customization done right!
The whole structure rides on 20-inch Monoblock Z wheels from Brabus’ own range, enveloped in gloss black paintwork. Ground clearance has been reduced by 1.2 inches (30 mm), thanks to a set of adjustable coilover springs that’ll handle suspension duties without breaking a sweat.
Last but not least, the team fiddled with the turbocharged inline-four mill to extract a modest power output bump. As such, the leviathan will now produce 444 hp and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of twist at optimal revs, allowing the A 45 S to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a dead stop in a mere 3.7 seconds. The “B45” package, as Brabus calls it, is priced at an eye-watering €89,131 ($106,205 as per current exchange rates).
If you ask me, these folks are the real MVPs when it comes to honoring your four-wheeled companion with a generous dose of custom magic. As time went by, we visited the firm’s inventory on several occasions to admire a few of the tastiest machines bred on their premises. Among these entities, you’ll run into a Mercedes-AMG G 63 that keeps things looking sinister and the “Rocket 900” - a reworked GT 63 S with no less than 888 wicked ponies on tap.
This time around, we’ll be having a closer look at Brabus’ accomplishments on the Three-Pointed Star’s beloved hot hatch, the A 45 S. In stock form, the car’s 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four powerplant will be more than happy to supply as much as 415 hp at about 6,750 rpm. On the other hand, a vicious torque output of up to 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) will be achieved at 5,000 revs.
Sure enough, this sexy beast is a genuine showstopper straight off the production line and it doesn’t exactly need any sort of aftermarket enhancements to be outstanding. However, this didn’t prevent the Brabus crew from casting their spells on the Merc to take things to an entirely new level. Let’s take a minute to examine what’s at hand here, shall we?
As you’d expect, the original badge is gone in favor of the company’s very own unmistakable counterpart. In typical Brabus fashion, the fresh item is joined by a pair of red stripes on the front grille, while the vehicle's rear fascia received an assortment of classy emblems to round it all out. To be quite frank, this is discrete customization done right!
The whole structure rides on 20-inch Monoblock Z wheels from Brabus’ own range, enveloped in gloss black paintwork. Ground clearance has been reduced by 1.2 inches (30 mm), thanks to a set of adjustable coilover springs that’ll handle suspension duties without breaking a sweat.
Last but not least, the team fiddled with the turbocharged inline-four mill to extract a modest power output bump. As such, the leviathan will now produce 444 hp and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of twist at optimal revs, allowing the A 45 S to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a dead stop in a mere 3.7 seconds. The “B45” package, as Brabus calls it, is priced at an eye-watering €89,131 ($106,205 as per current exchange rates).