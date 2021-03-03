2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Flaunts V8 E Performance Next to F1 Car and Project One

Although they partially share the same name, the Affalterbach-based Mercedes-AMG and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team have had loose ties so far, and even different headquarters. But, from now on, the Brackley, England outlet and the German high-performance specialist will be working closer together than ever before.
Basically, Daimler's Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 subsidiaries are stepping up their ongoing cooperation (which has been officially linked since 2012), focusing on even more consolidation of motorsport-related activities at the performance brand. More importantly, the two will be working even closer to develop and market/campaign new electrified technologies both on the road and all around the world’s circuits.
The recently unveiled Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Formula One car is a clear statement towards this new direction, but the newly established brand identity is always emphasized even better with a trio of models.
As such, next to the F1 car Mercedes also placed the Project One hypercar, which will be “putting Formula 1 technology nearly one-to-one on the road,” according to Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Mercedes-AMG.
Even better, there’s also a Mercedes-AMG car to keep them company, and by the looks of it, we’re dealing with none other than AMG’s yet-to-be-released GT 73 flagship version. It’s dressed up in the same camouflage livery as the Project One, and we can easily assume it’s no ordinary AMG GT because one of the pictures in the gallery clearly focuses on the “V8 BITURBO E PERFORMANCE” label.
When finally revealed and sent on its merry way to the dealerships, the AMG GT four-door flagship should become a blast to drive thanks to its teased electrified powertrain. The latter should flaunt over 800 ponies in a bid to (possibly) make it the most powerful representative of its niche segment that ever burned rubber (in an AMG-developed 4Matic+ AWD way) on Planet Earth.
Of course, Mercedes-AMG will wrap all the hooning in an eco-conscious package, as the company wants us to believe the E Performance technology label is actually “advancing our interpretation of a powerful and efficient hybrid technology for the future road-going models.”
Well, being a bit greener does get them even more credentials to attack another Green Hell record, doesn't it?
