Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Races Tuned BMW M5, Gets Instant Punishment

Nevertheless, we're not that sure about the reasons that convinced the aficionado wielding the C7 Z06 to accept the challenge coming from an M5 that had been tuned. Perhaps he hasn't seen this Z06 vs. M5 shenanigan we discussed last month.Or maybe the Chevy driver simply wasn't that concerned with winning the velocity fight. At least that is what YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who climbed aboard the 'Vette for the battle, explains in the comments section of the video below. By the way, the details he provides also answer an important question: why didn't he ride shotgun in the Bimmer?"I was supposed to go in both cars to see the difference but after the M5 disappeared we decided there's no point. It was for fun and my buddy who drives the C7 and doesn't care," the YouTuber states.As noted in the title, the German super-sedan had been taken down the aftermarket route prior to the race. And we are told that the four-door's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, which delivers 591 hp (600 PS) and 556 lb-ft (750 Nm) of twist in stock form, has been gifted with a DME tune.The Corvette Z06 , whose supercharged 6.2-liter V8 churns out 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque from the factory, simply features a cold air intake.The rolling starts helped the Corvette overcome the M5'sasset, which could've become a serious threat had a standing start been used. And while we're talking about their battle, please keep in mind to steer clear of such street fights, as the drag strip provides a safe environment.Returning to the point made in the intro, it looks like the M5 guy took things gradually, which led to the adventure going on for three races.