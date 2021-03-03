You Can Live Like a Pirate in Johnny Depp’s $55 Million French Village

3 LS-Swapped Ford Mustang With Eight Turbos Hits the Dyno, Silences Haters

2 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500 Picks Fight With C7 Corvette Z06, Almost Regrets It

1 Supercharged Mustang GT 5.0 Takes on a Tuned Camaro SS, One Gets Utterly Beaten

More on this:

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Races Tuned BMW M5, Gets Instant Punishment

The driver of the F90 BMW M5 we have here was overly determined to duke it out with the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. And we understand the enthusiast; after all, when you're behind the wheel of a speed devil that can haul up to five people, why wouldn't you wish to take on the still-reigning factory-supercharged 'Vette? 7 photos



Or maybe the Chevy driver simply wasn't that concerned with winning the velocity fight. At least that is what YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who climbed aboard the 'Vette for the battle, explains in the comments section of the video below. By the way, the details he provides also answer an important question: why didn't he ride shotgun in the Bimmer?



"I was supposed to go in both cars to see the difference but after the M5 disappeared we decided there's no point. It was for fun and my buddy who drives the C7 and doesn't care," the YouTuber states.



As noted in the title, the German super-sedan had been taken down the aftermarket route prior to the race. And we are told that the four-door's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, which delivers 591 hp (600 PS) and 556 lb-ft (750 Nm) of twist in stock form, has been gifted with a DME tune.



The



The rolling starts helped the Corvette overcome the M5's AWD asset, which could've become a serious threat had a standing start been used. And while we're talking about their battle, please keep in mind to steer clear of such street fights, as the drag strip provides a safe environment.



Returning to the point made in the intro, it looks like the M5 guy took things gradually, which led to the adventure going on for three races.



Nevertheless, we're not that sure about the reasons that convinced the aficionado wielding the C7 Z06 to accept the challenge coming from an M5 that had been tuned. Perhaps he hasn't seen this Z06 vs. M5 shenanigan we discussed last month.Or maybe the Chevy driver simply wasn't that concerned with winning the velocity fight. At least that is what YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who climbed aboard the 'Vette for the battle, explains in the comments section of the video below. By the way, the details he provides also answer an important question: why didn't he ride shotgun in the Bimmer?"I was supposed to go in both cars to see the difference but after the M5 disappeared we decided there's no point. It was for fun and my buddy who drives the C7 and doesn't care," the YouTuber states.As noted in the title, the German super-sedan had been taken down the aftermarket route prior to the race. And we are told that the four-door's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, which delivers 591 hp (600 PS) and 556 lb-ft (750 Nm) of twist in stock form, has been gifted with a DME tune.The Corvette Z06 , whose supercharged 6.2-liter V8 churns out 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque from the factory, simply features a cold air intake.The rolling starts helped the Corvette overcome the M5'sasset, which could've become a serious threat had a standing start been used. And while we're talking about their battle, please keep in mind to steer clear of such street fights, as the drag strip provides a safe environment.Returning to the point made in the intro, it looks like the M5 guy took things gradually, which led to the adventure going on for three races.