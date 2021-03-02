New Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 Breaks Cover as Possibly the Greatest Formula 1 Car Ever

Last year, Mercedes-AMG F1 surpassed Ferrari in winning the most consecutive constructors’ titles, having come out on top in each of the past seven seasons. In 2021, the Germans are going for a record-breaking eighth title, with what they hope is the finest car ever built in the 1.6 L hybrid era.
Now, if they win again this year, and the odds are certainly in their favor, there’s no reason why the all-new W12 E Performance shouldn’t also be considered as one of the greatest Formula 1 cars in history.
Unveiled today, the W12 E Performance features considerable aerodynamic changes compared to last year’s car, as well as various suspension, cooling, and power unit upgrades.
Visually, the livery keeps its black base in an attempt to solidify the team’s commitment to improving diversity and inclusion within F1. The design also has traditional Racing Silver elements, as well as increased visibility for the Mercedes-AMG brand. As fans, we kind of like this design more than last year’s theme, with all those scattered Mercedes star symbols on the engine cover.
“Our skepticism and hunger drive us and get us fired up for every new season – because the scoreboard goes to zero and there’s always more performance to be found. And that’s exciting,” stated team principal Toto Wolff, who upped his stake in the team after Ineos also became a shareholder.
As for the driver lineup, it remains unchanged and will feature Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. The former agreed to a one-year extension last month, which raises questions about his future beyond 2021. Hamilton has already tied Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 titles, so if he wins this year as well, then he becomes the greatest to ever do it, at least on paper.
The W12 will take to the track for the first time on Friday, March 12, in Bahrain for pre-season testing. Meanwhile, the season opener is set for March 28.
