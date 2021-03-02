LS-Swapped Ford Mustang With Eight Turbos Hits the Dyno, Silences Haters

3 Bellowing Hennessey Maximus Jeep Gladiator Shows It Can Also Enjoy the Tarmac

More on this:

Stock 2021 Ram TRX Does the Quarter-Mile in 12s With Four Inside, Can Do Better

Back in December last year, Ram kicked off production of the insanely-powerful TRX. About three months have passed since then, and the first vehicles have already begun arriving in the hands of customers. 10 photos



About a week ago, the team put the



This week, the Texas crew took the TRX out on the Pennzoil Proving Ground for a baseline test drive (video below). Four people were seated inside, and the monstrous machine had no problems doing the run on the same distance in the 12 seconds, as stated by the ones inside halfway through the video.



Again, that’s with the stock engine, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI officially rated at 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. Care to guess what the changes



As said, there are two packages in the pipeline. The first is called Mammoth 900 and calls for mechanical upgrades to bring the output up to 912 hp and 873 lb-ft (1,182 Nm) torque, while the second, the Mammoth 1000, should be rated at 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft (1,312 Nm) of torque.



Hennessey will be offering just 200 conversions of the TRX this year, making it one of the most exclusive trucks it has to offer. For the Mammoth 1000, the asking price is $135,350, including the base truck, but not including delivery.



The tuners say the modifications they make to the machines should not affect the fuel economy stated from the factory, and a 2-year/24,000-mile warranty is provided.



Among the first to get delivery is the crew from Hennessey. Ever since the TRX was just a promised goodie with immense power, the garage announced it had not one, but two upgrades packages prepared for it. But before transforming the truck, some testing needs to be done.About a week ago, the team put the TRX on the dyno and found that the 584 hp at the rear wheels and 571 lb-ft (773 Nm) of torque it delivers should be more than enough for fast passes on the quarter-mile.This week, the Texas crew took the TRX out on the Pennzoil Proving Ground for a baseline test drive (video below). Four people were seated inside, and the monstrous machine had no problems doing the run on the same distance in the 12 seconds, as stated by the ones inside halfway through the video.Again, that’s with the stock engine, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI officially rated at 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. Care to guess what the changes Hennessey is cooking up for it can do to those times?As said, there are two packages in the pipeline. The first is called Mammoth 900 and calls for mechanical upgrades to bring the output up to 912 hp and 873 lb-ft (1,182 Nm) torque, while the second, the Mammoth 1000, should be rated at 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft (1,312 Nm) of torque.Hennessey will be offering just 200 conversions of the TRX this year, making it one of the most exclusive trucks it has to offer. For the Mammoth 1000, the asking price is $135,350, including the base truck, but not including delivery.The tuners say the modifications they make to the machines should not affect the fuel economy stated from the factory, and a 2-year/24,000-mile warranty is provided.