F1 Freezing Engine Development From 2022, New Power Units Coming in 2025

During a video conference between the F1 Commission, all ten teams, the FIA, and engine manufacturers, a proposal to freeze all power unit development beginning in 2022 was given unanimous approval. 5 photos



This, of course, was exactly what Red Bull was hoping to achieve, as it would facilitate its goal of taking on Honda’s power unit project starting next season – the



“The definition of the objectives for the next generation of F1 car and Power Unit is of the utmost importance to the FIA and Formula 1, and together with teams and Power Unit manufacturers, there is strong alignment on the overall goals – particularly the need to reduce cost and reach carbon neutrality,” read an official statement.



So, when will we see new-generation engines in F1? No sooner than 2025, with key objectives including things such as environmental sustainability and social and automotive relevance, the use of fully sustainable fuel, creating a powerful and emotive power unit (at a lesser price), and for all of this to be appealing to new engine manufacturers tempted to join the sport in the coming years.



As for the



Meanwhile, Mercedes-AMG fans will be thrilled to know that Lewis Hamilton will be staying with the team in 2021 for a shot at winning an unprecedented eighth world championship.