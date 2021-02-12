Thrustmaster Releases Video Teaser of Upcoming F1-Inspired Racing Wheel

Watch the Mach-E Go Against a Stock Car and a Rocket in Ford’s Latest Campaign

2021. pic.twitter.com/BJJfL5Dim5 — Thrustmaster Official (@TMThrustmaster) December 14, 2020 First and foremost, let’s start with the confirmed information. The device is projected to launch on April 20, and as we can all see in the video embedded below, it’ll come with a rather large LCD screen to display a series of details, including DRS and KERS.If you haven’t figured it out already, the design takes inspiration from the steering wheel used by Ferrari in its Formula 1 car. That isn’t necessarily surprising given that Thrustmaster is already a partner of the Scuderia. More interestingly, this new racing wheel could actually be based on the design of the 2021 F1 Ferrari model, as the teaser suggests an improved version of the wheel used on the SF1000.Thrustmaster has clearly tried to drop as many hints as possible that this is an F1-inspired racing wheel. The video starts with the tire changing sound you typically hear during a Formula 1 pit stop, while the large central display is something becoming rather common in new F1 cockpits.Interestingly, the steering wheel appears to be installed on another unit, though the teaser makes it as mysterious as it gets. Thrustmaster is either using this just for presentation purposes or the company is also working on a new rig that would be available alongside the racing wheel.The carbon fiber wheel certainly looks intriguing. For the time being, it’s very clear Thrustmaster is doing quite a good job when it comes to keeping the excitement at high levels without actually sharing too many details about its new product.Full information, including the pricing, as well as all the features, will obviously be unveiled soon, so it won’t take long until we finally find out if this is the design of the new wheel in the 2021 F1 Ferrari cockpit.