2008 Ford F-250 Overtime Is a Shelby GT500-Powered Monster Truck, Rocks 600 HP

Monster trucks, by definition, are supposed to be monsters. That does not only mean they have to bigger, larger and more powerful than everything else around them, but also look as scary as possible. The one we have here brings all that, except for the scare factor.
You’re looking at what may very well be the most recent build of its kind, a machine with just 125 miles (200 km) on the clock and packed with hardware so insane it would be a perfect fit for whatever mud bogging event you have in mind. Sadly, the choice of white paint and flames for the exterior is not the most fortunate one. We’ll let that slide, and probably so will you, because of the thing’s technical specs.
This monster truck, named Overtime, came to be in South Carolina as a true machine of its kind, and not some cleverly deployed lift. The body is that of a 2008 Ford F-250 XLT in 4-door cab configuration, lowered on top a custom tubular chassis. The entire assembly, which is 9 feet (2.7 meters) tall, rides on 5-ton Rockwell axles with nitrogen-charged adjustable shocks, and touches the ground by means of 54-inch tires.
The interior is mostly stock, with the fittings on the F-250 including air conditioning, rear backup camera, and CD/DVD player.
The Overtime rocks an impressive powertrain. High above the ground, the hood opens to reveal a Shelby GT500 engine, 5.4-liters in displacement and equipped with an Eaton supercharger, Ford Racing Power Pack, and a performance tune. Thanks to all these changes, the engine develops over 600 hp, harnessed through a two-speed automatic transmission. The truck can be moved in either 2- or 4-wheel drive configuration, and all four wheels are steerable.
All in all, putting overtime together cost around $200,000. The truck is now for sale on Gateway Classic Cars for far less, namely $78,000.
This monster truck, named Overtime, came to be in South Carolina as a true machine of its kind, and not some cleverly deployed lift. The body is that of a 2008 Ford F-250 XLT in 4-door cab configuration, lowered on top a custom tubular chassis. The entire assembly, which is 9 feet (2.7 meters) tall, rides on 5-ton Rockwell axles with nitrogen-charged adjustable shocks, and touches the ground by means of 54-inch tires.
The interior is mostly stock, with the fittings on the F-250 including air conditioning, rear backup camera, and CD/DVD player.
The Overtime rocks an impressive powertrain. High above the ground, the hood opens to reveal a Shelby GT500 engine, 5.4-liters in displacement and equipped with an Eaton supercharger, Ford Racing Power Pack, and a performance tune. Thanks to all these changes, the engine develops over 600 hp, harnessed through a two-speed automatic transmission. The truck can be moved in either 2- or 4-wheel drive configuration, and all four wheels are steerable.
All in all, putting overtime together cost around $200,000. The truck is now for sale on Gateway Classic Cars for far less, namely $78,000.