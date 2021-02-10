Freshly Announced Prestige X70 Yacht Is the Fully Customizable Boat of the Year

5 This Modified Honda CBF600N Has Kawasaki Z750 Blood and Aftermarket Genes

3 Honda Drops Hot Upgrades for 2021 PCX and CBR300R, 2022 Ruckus and Metropolitan

1 Honda CR-V Goes the e:HEV Way, Gets New Sport Line Grade

More on this:

Limited-Edition Honda Civic Type R K20C1 Crate Engine Costs $9,000

Without the all-wheel-drive Ford Focus RS breathing down its neck, the front-driven Honda Civic Type R is arguably the most exciting hot hatchback you can buy nowadays in the United States. The only problem with it, however, is the starting price of $37,895 excluding freight. 5 photos



In other words, the Japanese manufacturer is asking 23.75 percent of the sticker price of the Civic Type R just for the powerplant. The customer is responsible for the transmission, chassis, and pretty much everything else down to the instrument cluster, steering wheel, and the driver’s seat.



For the sake of reference, the Chevrolet Performance 350/290 Deluxe small-block V8 can be had for $3,308.55, excluding the recommended Holley 670 four-barrel carburetor. The dual-overhead cam Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8, by comparison, costs $9,874, including the OEM control package.



“We at HPD are proud to offer



Just like the Japanese hot hatchback, the direct-injected turbocharged crate engine develops 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. What’s missing from the box, you may be wondering? In no particular order, customers will have to source their own flywheel, low-pressure fuel system, intercooler, and cooling system before firing up the K20C1 mill.



Only four dealers are entitled to sell this engine. These are United Speed Racing, Science of Speed, If only the turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine is of interest to you, Honda Performance Development will be much obliged to sell you a K20C1 from May 1st, 2021, in the guise of a limited-edition crate engine. Intended for use in racing and off-highway applications, each motor costs $6,790, and the control package adds $2,210 to the tally for a grand total of $9,000.In other words, the Japanese manufacturer is asking 23.75 percent of the sticker price of the Civic Type R just for the powerplant. The customer is responsible for the transmission, chassis, and pretty much everything else down to the instrument cluster, steering wheel, and the driver’s seat.For the sake of reference, the Chevrolet Performance 350/290 Deluxe small-block V8 can be had for $3,308.55, excluding the recommended Holley 670 four-barrel carburetor. The dual-overhead cam Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8, by comparison, costs $9,874, including the OEM control package.“We at HPD are proud to offer Honda power in an affordable and versatile package,” said Honda Performance Development Commercial Motorsports manager John Whiteman. “Our K20C1 has won many races in club and professional series and is now available for a wide range of applications. The crate engine is part of HPD’s strategy to leverage our pinnacle expertise for the benefit of Honda fans of all ages and motorsports categories.”Just like the Japanese hot hatchback, the direct-injected turbocharged crate engine develops 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. What’s missing from the box, you may be wondering? In no particular order, customers will have to source their own flywheel, low-pressure fuel system, intercooler, and cooling system before firing up the K20C1 mill.Only four dealers are entitled to sell this engine. These are United Speed Racing, Science of Speed, Mountune USA, and 4Piston Racing.

load press release