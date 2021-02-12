V10 1999 Ford F-350 Warriors Revenge Is Ready for War With Snakes and Scorpions

In 1999, American carmaker Ford expanded the F-Series family of trucks with the introduction of the new Super Duty line of F-250, F-350, and F-450 pickups. It was the begging of a whole new era in terms of what trucks were capable of, but also a signal for tuning shops to go crazy and kick things up a notch.
Since we’re celebrating Truck Month here on autoevolution this February, we’re on the lookout for something from this segment worthy of 15 minutes of fame, and the F-350 we have here is one of the choices we made for today, for a number of reasons.
First, it’s the fact that this is a first model year from the new Super Duty family. It comes from 1999, and more importantly, it rocks the Blue Oval’s Triton V10 powerplant that was capable of developing 275 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque at the time when it was made. The power is harnessed through a 4-speed automatic transmission and put to use to tow up to 10,000 lbs (4,535 kg).
Then, it’s the way it looks. As is visible right from the start, this is no stock F-350. The truck’s body sits high above the ground thanks to a generous lift (the exact size of it is not specified) that makes it look particularly aggressive. This feeling is enhanced by the massive bull bar up front and shiny roll cage in the bed.
Unfortunately, that feeling gets washed away as soon as the eyes fall upon what seem to be the stock wheels that come with it - that’s because the ride’s height makes them look tiny and flimsy.
Back to the body, it stands out even further thanks to the custom paint, showing sworded warriors in menacing poses – Warriors Revenge is how the truck is nicknamed – and a quote from the Bible for good measure. Placed right under the Ford Blue Oval on the tailgate, it mentions Satan, snakes, and scorpions.
The F-350 shows close to 31,000 miles (50,000 km) on the odometer, and it is for sale on Gateway Classic Cars for $25,000.
