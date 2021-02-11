2021 Ford Mustang Configurator Goes Live, EcoBoost Priced From $28,995

Including freight, the 2015 Ford Mustang – which is the first year for the S550 generation – used to retail from $24,425 for the entry-level V6 engine. The EcoBoost leveled up to $25,995 for the fixed-head coupe, and now it’s $28,995 for the 2021 model year. Quite a difference, isn't it?
Now available to configure in the United States of America, the latest incarnation of the ‘Stang returns 21 miles to the gallon in the city and 30 out on the highway (11.2 and 7.8 liters per 100 kilometers, respectively) for the four-cylinder turbo. As far as exterior customization is concerned, the only color options that cost extra are Twister Orange ($495) and Rapid Red ($395).
Just like before, the 2021 Mustang is available with a high-performance package for the EcoBoost, the Coyote V8 in two states of tune, and the Predator V8 supercharged engine for the Shelby GT500. The (re-)introduction of the Mach 1 has prompted the Blue Oval to phase out no fewer than four variants, starting with the GT Performance Pack Level 2.
The Bullitt special edition, Shelby GT350, and the more track-focused GT350R are gone as well but fret not because U.S. dealerships probably have a handful of units left in stock. Bear in mind, however, that Ford dealers have a tendency to rip off Mustang customers with huge markups.
If you’re in the market for a Mach 1, prepare to pony up $53,915 before considering the $1,595 automatic transmission or $1,595 Recaro cloth-upholstered sport seats. The supercharged GT500 is the most expensive variant of them all at $74,095, which is perilously close to the sticker price of the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock.
As opposed to the Voodoo V8 of the GT350, the Predator engine utilizes a cross-plane crankshaft and comes exclusively with a dual-clutch transmission. Running at 12 pounds per square inch of boost, the Eaton TVS R2650 blower helps the 5.2-liter motor develop 760 horsepower at 7,300 rpm and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of tire-scorching torque from 3,000 rpm.
