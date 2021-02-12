2021 Roush Stage 3 Ford Mustang Has Arrived, Asks Another $24,995 of You

Roush Performance has been diligently taking care of the truck side of business these past few weeks, but now it’s time to go back to the basics with the introduction of the 2021 update of the Roush Stage 3 for the Ford Mustang. And don’t we all love when the fundamentals kick off at 750 horsepower?!
Just recently, we took notice of Roush’s desire to cover all the spectrum of enhancements when it comes to high-riding Blue Oval vehicles. As such, we brought you the news that anyone can have something as affordable as the $899 three-piece grille for the older (but still adequate) 2015-2017 F-150.
Then everything went upstream from there, as Roush can also treat Ranger aficionados with 47 whp if they want the Performance Pac - Level 2 or a healthy dose of 2021 Ford Super Duty from $14,900.
And, coincidence or not, the company has perfectly timed Ford’s 2021 Build & Price online configurator update for the new model year Mustang with its own release of the 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang.
By the way, if you think Ford asks a bit much for the 2021 Mustang with its new base price of $28,995, then all we can say is that you shouldn’t even read the fact that Roush asks another $24,995 just for its upgrades... on top of the base vehicle.
If you’re still here after finding that out, we can also explain that for the money, the tuning company drops at least 750 horsepower and 670 lb-ft (908 Nm) under the hood. That’s just shy of the 760-hp Shelby GT500 which retails from $72,900, so you’re actually being frugal when going for the Roush Stage 3 Mustang.
The latter offers just as stellar of a performance, to the tune of reaching 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds and getting the quarter-mile done in 11.2 seconds. Better yet, it’s also a track partner, with Roush touting 1.07+g of lateral acceleration.
Besides, if you’re willing to shell out even more cash, Roush will eventually let anyone go beyond GT500 power levels. As such, the aftermarket specialist has a bunch of options to add on top of the base Signature package. Those include the Competition and Podium packages, as well as an even mightier power increase to 775 horsepower.
