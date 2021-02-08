2015-2017 Ford F-150 Can Fake a Serious Case of Roush Performance for Just $899

Almost everyone is talking about the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and wonders if the Blue Oval will actually surpass the 2021 Ram TRX's extreme power with the upcoming Raptor R version or not. But that doesn't mean current owners of the stock pickup truck should have to suffer. For example, they can fake a serious case of Roush Performance without even spending more than $1k, according to the aftermarket specialist.
Not counting hero models such as the Roush Performance Jack Roush Edition Mustang or the regular lot of the ‘Stang, the company has also been very forthcoming these past few weeks about upgrades to the Blue Oval’s pickup truck range. For example, anyone can have a thoroughly upgraded little Ranger as well as a bevy of F-Series versions, including of the 2021 Super Duty variety.
The F-150, on the other hand, comes in a grand variety – up to the very recent 5.11 Tactical Edition. The only issue is that even the most affordable package goes for at least $13,750, while the aforementioned special series asks no less than $31k. No worries, though, because Roush also has a very long list of separate parts for the F-150.
And they keep adding interesting new things, such as the recent $899 Roush three-piece grille or the Center Console Vault. First up, the new Roush grille can be had with the company’s well known “aggressive styling,” comes with integrated detail lighting, and is said to help the engine and radiator breathe a bit easier.
It’s available for the first time ever, but the customer pool is a bit limited for the time being; it’s only fitting for the pre-facelift 2015-2017 F-150 trucks of the previous generation. According to the company, it has been created according to Ford’s CAD data to make sure it’s going to fit precisely. Plus, it features an intermediate-level installation process (said to last around six hours if you have the necessary garage tools).
Next up is the optional “Center Console Vault,” which also arrived recently (no pricing information is available yet) as an optional upgrade not just for the Roush F-150, but also for the smaller Ranger and the larger Super Duty. It’s a neat addition for anyone looking to secure certain valuables inside the vehicles, and naturally comes with a combination lock.
The F-150, on the other hand, comes in a grand variety – up to the very recent 5.11 Tactical Edition. The only issue is that even the most affordable package goes for at least $13,750, while the aforementioned special series asks no less than $31k. No worries, though, because Roush also has a very long list of separate parts for the F-150.
And they keep adding interesting new things, such as the recent $899 Roush three-piece grille or the Center Console Vault. First up, the new Roush grille can be had with the company’s well known “aggressive styling,” comes with integrated detail lighting, and is said to help the engine and radiator breathe a bit easier.
It’s available for the first time ever, but the customer pool is a bit limited for the time being; it’s only fitting for the pre-facelift 2015-2017 F-150 trucks of the previous generation. According to the company, it has been created according to Ford’s CAD data to make sure it’s going to fit precisely. Plus, it features an intermediate-level installation process (said to last around six hours if you have the necessary garage tools).
Next up is the optional “Center Console Vault,” which also arrived recently (no pricing information is available yet) as an optional upgrade not just for the Roush F-150, but also for the smaller Ranger and the larger Super Duty. It’s a neat addition for anyone looking to secure certain valuables inside the vehicles, and naturally comes with a combination lock.