Spotted Ford Bronco Warthogs Make Both Humans and Explorer ST Look Puny Indeed

Even though we’re still months away from the very first customer deliveries of the 2021 Ford Bronco, the focus is slowly moving towards the (great) things to come. Those would be 2022 model year novelties and the arrival of the high-performance Warthog version. Better yet, a recent spotting might even provide further hints towards what’s hiding under the performance model's massive hood.
The Blue Oval officially premiered the reinvented Bronco family (Sport, 2-Door, and 4-Door) way back in July of 2020, but we’re still waiting for real-life user feedback. That’s because sometimes the company seems more preoccupied with setting up a motorsport career for the off-roader than fulfilling reservations.
At least we can be sure the folks from Dearborn are diligently preparing for the introduction of new versions, given that Bronco Warthog spotting cases have intensified as of late. The latest one comes courtesy of a reddit user and brings along a bevy of hints towards both the model’s size and the possible powertrain.
So far, we have caught the Bronco Warthog testing alongside the big Expedition and casually driving along Dearborn streets in the company of a custom Wrangler. This time around, there’s a couple of prototypes taking a rest in a parking lot while two persons - most likely their test drivers - are having a discussion.
That gives us great perspective towards the Bronco Warthog's actual dimensions, as one person is standing in proximity of a prototype that literally dwarfs him. And that’s not all, because the camouflaged testing units seem to be in the company of some other Fords – as far as we can tell, we’re dealing with the sporty Explorer ST.
That is an even better hint because we can easily speculate the two models are actually using the same powertrain. That would be the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 and the ten-speed automatic transmission. Under the hood of the Explorer ST, they combine to deliver 395 horsepower and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque. Hopefully, the Bronco Warthog will improve on that and arrive with even more hp and lots of torque from very low rpm.
At least we can be sure the folks from Dearborn are diligently preparing for the introduction of new versions, given that Bronco Warthog spotting cases have intensified as of late. The latest one comes courtesy of a reddit user and brings along a bevy of hints towards both the model’s size and the possible powertrain.
So far, we have caught the Bronco Warthog testing alongside the big Expedition and casually driving along Dearborn streets in the company of a custom Wrangler. This time around, there’s a couple of prototypes taking a rest in a parking lot while two persons - most likely their test drivers - are having a discussion.
That gives us great perspective towards the Bronco Warthog's actual dimensions, as one person is standing in proximity of a prototype that literally dwarfs him. And that’s not all, because the camouflaged testing units seem to be in the company of some other Fords – as far as we can tell, we’re dealing with the sporty Explorer ST.
That is an even better hint because we can easily speculate the two models are actually using the same powertrain. That would be the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 and the ten-speed automatic transmission. Under the hood of the Explorer ST, they combine to deliver 395 horsepower and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque. Hopefully, the Bronco Warthog will improve on that and arrive with even more hp and lots of torque from very low rpm.
Ford Broncos maybe? from r/Ford