Virtual 2021 Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition Has Proper Neon Looks and Booster

Ford continues its push into the world of gaming with an interesting new collaboration. The company is not only the “presenting sponsor” for the Rocket League Championship Series Winter Majors esports tournament, but has also created a custom truck based on the 2021 F-150. Developed alongside Psyonix, the neon-looking F-150 will boost itself at the center stage of the popular multiplayer game Rocket League.
We have seen the all-new, fourteenth generation 2021 F-150 in all sorts of situations – both official and unofficial. The Blue Oval made sure to offer the broadest array of versions possible, including the PowerBoost Hybrid or the recently unveiled Raptor. And the company also strived to beef up the range with more features than one can remember.
As it turns out, Ford is even giving the popular truck one addition that would make it worthy of Tesla’s Roadster: a rocket booster. Unfortunately, the carmaker is only offering the upgrade in the virtual realm through its partnership with Psyonix.
The two companies worked together to create an animated pickup truck specifically for the Rocket League multiplayer video game, where soccer matches spectacularly blend with vehicle racing.
The new Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition will be offered as an in-game purchase between February 20 and 28, but the company doesn’t mention exactly how much the truck costs. We do know that it comes as part of a bundle, which also includes “a chairman decal, two sets of F-150 wheels, F-150 Rocket League Edition engine audio, F-150 boost and F-150 player banner.”
Ford has been pushing hard into gaming as of late, as we may remember its collaborations with the Forza game or the spectacular appearances of Team Fordzilla, the company’s own e-sports team.
That’s why, besides the in-game vehicle, the U.S. automaker has also taken the mantle of “presenting sponsor” for the Rocket League Championship Series Winter Majors. It also partners with the Rocket League Freestyle Invitational, where it offers a real 2021 F-150 as the grand prize.
As it turns out, Ford is even giving the popular truck one addition that would make it worthy of Tesla’s Roadster: a rocket booster. Unfortunately, the carmaker is only offering the upgrade in the virtual realm through its partnership with Psyonix.
The two companies worked together to create an animated pickup truck specifically for the Rocket League multiplayer video game, where soccer matches spectacularly blend with vehicle racing.
The new Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition will be offered as an in-game purchase between February 20 and 28, but the company doesn’t mention exactly how much the truck costs. We do know that it comes as part of a bundle, which also includes “a chairman decal, two sets of F-150 wheels, F-150 Rocket League Edition engine audio, F-150 boost and F-150 player banner.”
Ford has been pushing hard into gaming as of late, as we may remember its collaborations with the Forza game or the spectacular appearances of Team Fordzilla, the company’s own e-sports team.
That’s why, besides the in-game vehicle, the U.S. automaker has also taken the mantle of “presenting sponsor” for the Rocket League Championship Series Winter Majors. It also partners with the Rocket League Freestyle Invitational, where it offers a real 2021 F-150 as the grand prize.