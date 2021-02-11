Ford Explains How to Use SYNC 4's Information on Demand Feature in 2021 F-150

When it presented the fourteenth generation 2021 F-150, Ford also made sure to let everyone know the all-new pickup not only aimed to be the toughest pickup truck out there but also the most advanced. And that means lots and lots of new technologies and features.
Among many other novelties, the 2021 Ford F-150 also debuted the SYNC 4 infotainment operating system. The company has been keen to expand its availability across the board, with variants featured in the Mustang Mach-E, Edge, and even some Lincoln models – such as the 2021 Nautilus.
Inside the 2021 Ford F-150, SYNC 4 is available on a hulking 12-inch touchscreen (the 2021 Bronco will follow suit), so it’s even easier to operate than before, thanks to the massive screen real estate. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a learning curve, just like with everything new.
Luckily, Ford has been pushing a “How-To” series on YouTube explaining some of the basic features and interactions one may come across when using not just SYNC 4 but also many other of the available technologies onboard the 2021 F-150 (and other models, such as the 2021 Bronco Sport).
The latest release (video embedded below) focuses on a particular novelty of the newly minted operating system – the Information on Demand feature. Showcased on the optional 12-inch screen of the 2021 F-150, the new function is one of two zones directly accessible from the default home screen of the operating system.
The so-called main area makes use of the most screen real estate as it directly displays information from the audio, phone, navigation, favorite apps, settings, and features tabs. Then, on the right, sits the smaller Information on Demand screen.
This one is particularly useful when the driver needs additional information from a second function – for example, the main area can be used to fiddle with the audio information while the Information on Demand keeps the plotted course from the navigation tab in view.
Drivers have complete control over this screen as well. One can easily swap functions using little arrows placed at the bottom, and the card may be dragged over to the main area to swap places or double-tapped to enter the full-screen setup (the far-right button will restore the default setting).
