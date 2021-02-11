Tuned 2020 Ford Explorer ST Races Roush Mustang, Dodge Challenger, Honda Civic

SUV

This kind of hardware allows the seven-seat utility vehicle to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.2 seconds even though it tips the scales at approximately 4,700 pounds (2,132 kilograms). With the bone-stock tires, you can also expect to cover the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds.Filmed at the Orlando Speed World Dragway, this particular Explorer ST is a little more special under the hood. The first modification that needs to be mentioned is a less restrictive exhaust system that helps the engine breathe out better with the help of SPD Performance 3.0-inch catted downpipes.Manufactured from mandrel-bent and TIG-welded stainless steel, these downpipes are joined by a Whipple Mega Cooler that lowers the intake temperature thanks to a greater surface area and volume than the OEM intercooler. Owned by Zu Media, the Explorer ST has also been treated to an E50 tune by ZFG Racing. The ethanol blend may require more fuel than pump gas, but denser and cooler air and the higher octane rating are worth the expense if you’re planning to slay American muscle cars on the strip.That’s exactly what Zu Media did with his unibody, trashing the likes of a Roush-modified S197 II Ford Mustang GT, a Dodge Challenger, and a tuned Honda Civic sedan from the eighth generation. With the factory tires and wheels, the best pass of the night was 11.73 seconds at 116.19 miles per hour (187 kilometers per hour). Part of this result can be attributed to a transmission tune consisting of crisper, quicker shift points for the 10R80.