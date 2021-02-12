2021 Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Revealed With Less Powerful Electric Motor in the UK

Up to this point, the ID.3 was offered in the UK with 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque (201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet) in the guise of a rear-mounted electric motor. In order to make the e-hatchback a little more attractive to price-sensitive customers, Volkswagen UK decided that it’s high time for a less potent electric motor and a sticker price of £28,670.

52 photos