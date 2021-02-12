2021 Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Revealed With Less Powerful Electric Motor in the UK

Up to this point, the ID.3 was offered in the UK with 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque (201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet) in the guise of a rear-mounted electric motor. In order to make the e-hatchback a little more attractive to price-sensitive customers, Volkswagen UK decided that it’s high time for a less potent electric motor and a sticker price of £28,670.
Converting to U.S. dollars isn’t relevant because the German automaker doesn’t intend to sell the ID.3 in North America. But on the other hand, we should compare how the newcomer stacks up against rival electric vehicles.
First things first, the ID.3 Pro specification comes with a 58-kWh battery sandwiched into the floor, 145 PS and 270 Nm of torque (143 horsepower and 199 pound-feet), and a driving range of 263 miles (423 kilometers) on the combined cycle. Zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes in the ballpark of 9.6 seconds, which means that owners won’t go anywhere fast.
Once the best-selling EV in the nation, the Nissan Leaf can be yours from £26,845 with 168 miles (270 kilometers) of range from a 40-kWh battery. Although a subcompact rather than a compact hatchback, the Renault Zoe is a pretty good choice as well at £26,995 and 245 miles (394 kilometers).
The Tesla Model 3 plays in a different league, but its popularity can’t be ignored. Over in the United Kingdom, the rear-wheel-driven Standard Range Plus is yours from £40,490 minus £3,000 for the plug-in grant. In this configuration, the Old Continent's most popular EV offers 278 miles or 447 kilometers (WLTP) between charges from roughly 50 kWh.
Given these details, we can all agree the Pro is really good value for the money. On the other hand, the ID.3 still features low-quality plastic and high-gloss trim pieces that serve as a magnet for fingerprints and scratches.
“The ID.3 is metaphorically stepping up a gear with the Pro variant,” said Joe Laurence, ID. product manager at Volkswagen in the United Kingdom, “because it provides an alternative to the top-spec Pro Performance model which has been on sale since September. All of the same features and talents are available on the Pro model, albeit with a slightly lower power output.”
