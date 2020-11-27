Rory Reid Reviews the Volkswagen ID.3, Asks If It's the New Electric King

It's been two months since the full release of Volkswagen's ID.3, which means it's unlikely you haven't read or watched at least a handful of reviews already. Got room for one more?
The ID.3 is an important model for Volkswagen, and if it's important for the German carmaker, it matters to the entire industry as well. Don't believe what Tesla fans will tell you: Elon Musk's company won't be able to meet the global car demand on its own once EVs become the norm, so these "dinosaurs," as they call them, will stick around.
Despite joining the party relatively late (even though they are decent cars, can we agree the e-Golf and e-Up don't really count?), Volkswagen has moved a lot quicker than other brands (take BMW with its inability to follow up on the i3 for so long, or Nissan and its stagnating LEAF) and, seemingly, a lot more efficiently.
People seem to be agreeing the ID.3 is a very good EV, and the sales tend to confirm that: since its release, the battery-powered Volkswagen has been the runaway leader in most of the markets where it's available. Take Norway, for example: last month, 2,475 Norwegians bought one, which is over four times more than the next model, the MG ZS EV with 586 units. As for Tesla, it only sold 74 Model 3s in Norway during the same period, highlighting how crucial its Berlin Gigafactory will be for conquering the European market.
Rory Reid, the man who briefly co-hosted the Top Gear show after the departure of Clarkson, Hammond, and May, just got his hands on the ID.3 and is ready to provide us with his view on the electric hatchback. Right off the bat, he makes an arguably controversial claim: he says the ID.3 is better-looking than the new Golf.
We get the whole eye of the beholder thing and how arguing over design is as futile as debating whether Star Wars is better than Star Trek, but it won't stop us from chipping in our opinion (which we encourage you to do as well). So, if pressed for an answer, we'd go for the ID.3 as well, but only because the new Golf is a bit of a letdown.
Rory is on a roll in terms of scandalous claims as he next says the ID.3 makes for a better daily family car than a gasoline- or diesel-powered alternative. Again, he's not wrong: the serene experience you get inside an EV offers a welcome break from all the commotion we live the rest of our lives in. Driving one is like a little timeout for our overly stimulated senses, which is synonymous with lowering one's stress level.
By this time, we're only halfway through Rory's review of the Volkswagen ID.3, so is he going to make any more slanderous assertions in the remaining five minutes? Well, you know what you have to do to find out.
