2021 VW Tiguan R Takes Golf R Performance to the SUV Side for Almost €57k

Little did we know back in July, when Volkswagen presented the refreshed Tiguan, that its first-ever performance-oriented Tiguan R would be closely matched to the 2022 Golf R hot hatchback. Now the mystery is all sorted out, and it’s no surprise that the performance SUV gets the same 320 ps / 315 hp mechanical heart beating under the hood. On the other hand, careful customers will hold out on a decision between the two until knowing all the variables.
When Volkswagen introduced the facelifted Tiguan to the world this summer, it withheld key information regarding the all-new Tiguan R powertrain for one specific reason: it makes use of the same EA888 (Evo 4 version) turbocharged four-pot TSI engine as the 2022 Golf R.
And that one didn’t arrive until early November to the party. Now there’s even an Audi alternative with the same powertrain, but this time around we’re interested in the go-fast crossover from the VW family. With SUVs being such hot commodities right now, no wonder the automaker decided to double down on the Golf R offering with the Tiguan R.
Obviously, pricing remains of paramount importance for many buyers. For example, at home in Germany, the 2022 Golf R can be ordered for a little over €48k (a tad over $57k), complete with 320 ps / 315 hp and that smarter AWD system that now also includes the fashionable Drift Mode, along with a much more important torque vectoring system.
Volkswagen has now revealed the starting price for the 2021 Tiguan R as well, which kicks off at 56,703.53 euros in its home market. That equates to around $67,528 at the current exchange rates. It’s a noticeable hike, all things considered.
Of course, there’s Sport Utility Vehicle practicality to be had in exchange for that, while the technical specifications remain about the same, including the 4Motion system with “R-Performance Torque Vectoring”. As such, the performance is just slightly underrated – the 2022 Golf R completes the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 4.7 seconds, while the Tiguan R does it in exactly 4.9 seconds.
And that one didn’t arrive until early November to the party. Now there’s even an Audi alternative with the same powertrain, but this time around we’re interested in the go-fast crossover from the VW family. With SUVs being such hot commodities right now, no wonder the automaker decided to double down on the Golf R offering with the Tiguan R.
Obviously, pricing remains of paramount importance for many buyers. For example, at home in Germany, the 2022 Golf R can be ordered for a little over €48k (a tad over $57k), complete with 320 ps / 315 hp and that smarter AWD system that now also includes the fashionable Drift Mode, along with a much more important torque vectoring system.
Volkswagen has now revealed the starting price for the 2021 Tiguan R as well, which kicks off at 56,703.53 euros in its home market. That equates to around $67,528 at the current exchange rates. It’s a noticeable hike, all things considered.
Of course, there’s Sport Utility Vehicle practicality to be had in exchange for that, while the technical specifications remain about the same, including the 4Motion system with “R-Performance Torque Vectoring”. As such, the performance is just slightly underrated – the 2022 Golf R completes the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 4.7 seconds, while the Tiguan R does it in exactly 4.9 seconds.