2021 VW Tiguan R Takes Golf R Performance to the SUV Side for Almost €57k

Little did we know back in July, when Volkswagen presented the refreshed Tiguan, that its first-ever performance-oriented Tiguan R would be closely matched to the 2022 Golf R hot hatchback. Now the mystery is all sorted out, and it’s no surprise that the performance SUV gets the same 320 ps / 315 hp mechanical heart beating under the hood. On the other hand, careful customers will hold out on a decision between the two until knowing all the variables.

23 photos