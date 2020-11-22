Jaguar Land Rover Sues VW Group Over Terrain Response Technology Infringement

More on this:

1 The Fast Lane’s Lemon of a Land Rover Defender Needs a New Engine After All

2 Doug DeMuro Buys 2020 Land Rover Defender, Plans to Own It “for Years and Years”

3 Broken 2020 Land Rover Defender Is Still Broken, Water Is Still Wet

4 New Land Rover Defender Breaks Down After Only 167 Miles

5 Facelifted 2022 Range Rover Evoque LWB Hits the Nurburgring Nordschleife