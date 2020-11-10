Doug DeMuro Buys 2020 Land Rover Defender, Plans to Own It “for Years and Years”

For the 2020 model year, Land Rover brought back the Defender in quite a dramatic fashion as far as the underpinnings are concerned. More to the point, it’s dramatic for the people who understand the capability of a ladder-frame SUV over a unibody.
Adding insult to injury, all-new models like the Defender owned by The Fast Lane are hideously unreliable. That example of the breed, which is pretty basic in terms of equipment, has spent more time at the dealership than in the ownership of Roman and Tommy Mica. To make a long story short, the engine is misfiring and the computer module for the video cameras has given up the ghost after only 167 miles.
Doug DeMuro, who isn’t a stranger to the Defender because he owned a 1997 model, bought an all-new model as well. His luxurious off-roader with air suspension and pretty much all the most desirable options serves as a replacement for his daily driver, a fully-loaded 2018 Kia Stinger which is currently up for grabs on Cars & Bids.
First and foremost, the automotive journalist and vlogger chose everything you see on this Defender. It wasn’t purchased from whatever was available on the dealership lot, but ordered to Doug’s specifications. Finished in Pangea Green and a white top, the sport utility vehicle should have featured steel wheels instead of five-spoke alloys. The dealership couldn’t sell him steelies because the six-cylinder engine option comes with larger brakes, and the steelies don’t fit as a result of that.
This version of the Defender is called 110, which means it slots between the two-door 90 and family-sized 130. One of the quirkiest options specified by Doug is the front middle seat, which doubles as a center console/armrest with two cup holders to boot.
“I decided that if I was to get the new Defender, I would want to get every single off-road option, and so I did.” This gets us to another quirky feature of the unibody SUV, namely Wade Sensing. This system uses an array of sensors to measure how much water you are currently in, and the minimum depth for the sensors to trigger is 0.3 feet. At most, the Defender can wade through 2.7 feet (82 centimeters).
Oh, and by the way, “this is going to stick around for the long haul.” DeMuro knows what to expect considering how many Land Rovers he owned in the past, which is he bought an extended warranty. On an ending note, wanna bet ten bucks the Defender will break down in some way or another in the first year of ownership?
Doug DeMuro, who isn’t a stranger to the Defender because he owned a 1997 model, bought an all-new model as well. His luxurious off-roader with air suspension and pretty much all the most desirable options serves as a replacement for his daily driver, a fully-loaded 2018 Kia Stinger which is currently up for grabs on Cars & Bids.
First and foremost, the automotive journalist and vlogger chose everything you see on this Defender. It wasn’t purchased from whatever was available on the dealership lot, but ordered to Doug’s specifications. Finished in Pangea Green and a white top, the sport utility vehicle should have featured steel wheels instead of five-spoke alloys. The dealership couldn’t sell him steelies because the six-cylinder engine option comes with larger brakes, and the steelies don’t fit as a result of that.
This version of the Defender is called 110, which means it slots between the two-door 90 and family-sized 130. One of the quirkiest options specified by Doug is the front middle seat, which doubles as a center console/armrest with two cup holders to boot.
“I decided that if I was to get the new Defender, I would want to get every single off-road option, and so I did.” This gets us to another quirky feature of the unibody SUV, namely Wade Sensing. This system uses an array of sensors to measure how much water you are currently in, and the minimum depth for the sensors to trigger is 0.3 feet. At most, the Defender can wade through 2.7 feet (82 centimeters).
Oh, and by the way, “this is going to stick around for the long haul.” DeMuro knows what to expect considering how many Land Rovers he owned in the past, which is he bought an extended warranty. On an ending note, wanna bet ten bucks the Defender will break down in some way or another in the first year of ownership?
I bought a new Land Rover Defender as a daily driver!!!!!! It’s my first new car, I ordered it myself, and I plan to own it for years and years. Check it out! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x97uTUHlGw4Posted by Doug DeMuro on Tuesday, November 10, 2020