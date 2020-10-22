Facelifted 2022 Range Rover Evoque LWB Hits the Nurburgring Nordschleife

Since the first example of the breed rolled out in 2011, the Evoque failed to compete against sporty SUVs in the compact segment. The second generation, for example, can’t do better than 305 horsepower from a three-pot turbo mill and PHEV assistance.
Be that as it may, Land Rover still is testing the Evoque at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Not just any Evoque, though, but a seven-seat version with a long wheelbase, larger rear doors, and a lot of camouflage from head to toe.
The footprint of this model would fill the somewhat narrow gap between the Evoque and Velar, which measure 172.1 and 188.9 inches, respectively, from axle to axle. Despite the relatively small difference in wheelbase, pricing points justify the newcomer’s place between those two. More to the point, the entry-level Evoque and base Velar are currently retailing at $43,645 and $57,325 in the United States excluding destination.
Still, we don’t know a very important detail about the three-row model. Is Land Rover going to sell it exclusively in China or are we going to be treated to a global model? Given the worldwide popularity of seven-seat SUVs, the latter possibility appears to be the most likely. Oh, and by the way, Jaguar Land Rover is hungry for more sales.
The British group has started to rebound globally in the third quarter, selling 113,569 vehicles or 50 percent more than in the second quarter of 2020. China played a big role in the recovery, posting an improvement of 14.6 percent over the second quarter.
Turning our attention back to the Evoque LWB, the prototype also hides a new grille underneath the camouflage, similar to the 2021 facelift of the regular-wheelbase model. This means the seven-seat version will also get Pivi infotainment systems, which amount to a friendlier user interface as well as over-the-air software updates.
As part of the facelift, the Evoque further boasts a Cabin Air Filtration system on top of the ionizing system. According to Land Rover, the CAF filters out the most harmful of fine particulate matter found in high-traffic areas, pollen, allergens, as well as strong smells.
