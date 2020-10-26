Audi May Get Bentley From Volkswagen, "Baby Bentayga" Rumors Return

From 1931 to 1970, Rolls-Royce called the shots at Bentley Motors. The British automaker was then handed over to Vickers, after which the Volkswagen group stepped up to the challenge by outbidding BMW AG with £430 million as opposed to £340 million.
Ever since 1998, the higher-ups in Wolfsburg transformed Bentley’s fortunes thanks to new tech, more efficient powertrains, better quality control and assurance, and the Bentayga SUV. Of course, the biggest secret to this success boils down to synergies.
Let’s take a look at the Crewe-based company’s lineup for 2020, shall we? The Continental and Flying Spur both share the MSB vehicle architecture from Porsche while the Bentayga utilizes the MLB Evo platform of the Cayenne. As far as engine options are concerned, the twin-turbo V8 also happens to be a Porsche design while the twin-turbo W12 can trace its roots back to the luxurious Phaeton from the 2000s.
Going forward, the British manufacturer is expected to become an Audi subsidiary from 2021 as Volkswagen AG seeks economies of scale among the group’s high-end brands. According to a report from Automobilwoche, head honcho Herbert Diess believes that “Bentley isn’t over the mountain yet. The brand must raise its potential.”
The truth of the matter is, VW is currently invested in electric cars, a segment that weighs heavily on the group’s finances. This is why the future of Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Ducati is under consideration, and some people suggest that Volkswagen may list the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese on the stock market as early as 2021.
VW declined to comment on the Automobilwoche report that cites sources from within the company. The insiders also suggested that Bentley is eyeing a second utility vehicle - smaller than the Bentayga - that would be developed by Audi instead of Volkswagen.
The “Baby Bentayga” is a recurring rumor since the Bentayga rolled out in January 2015, and looking at the bigger picture, such a model would make a lot of sense. Lest we forget, the best-selling Porsche we have nowadays is the smaller brother of the Cayenne. A Macan-sized luxurious crossover would definitely help Bentley from a financial standpoint, opening the brand to a lot of new customers worldwide.
