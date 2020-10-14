2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 Returns as a Driver's Limo

We have no idea if it’s the need for downsizing to lower emissions across the range or Bentley indeed faced a lot of requests for the V8 powertrain to reappear in the new generation Flying Spur, but the company has anyways made it available to the “world’s best luxury four door grand tourer.” Their words, not ours – because there’s always the problem of the Flying B fighting for supremacy with the other British House of Luxury.

21 photos