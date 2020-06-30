2021 Bentley Bentayga (Mid-Cycle Revamp) Is Wider, Sleeker and Roomier

We'll start with the bit you can't quite see, since the rear tracks are now 20 mm wider. This has allowed the designers to come up with a more muscular profile and yet the greatest changes can be see with the fascias of the vehicle.
The idea was to bring the Bentayga in line with the family identity showcased on the Continental GT and the Flying Spur, with the latter occupying the top spot in the range following the recent retirement of the Mulsanne.
In the process, both ends of the vehicle have gained a more sculpted appearance, albeit with the back end receiving the more dramatic transformation.
Up front, the new matrix grille features a more upright look, while the lifted hood bring a more imposing image. The jewel-style headlights sport LED Matrix and we now have four full clusters.
As for the rear end, the also-elliptical taillights, together with the wraparound area in their proximity give a sportier image, leaving the SUV-specific rear light clusters of the pre-revamp model behind.
Depending on the configuration (the Bentayga can be had with four, five and seven seats), the rear legroom has been boosted by up to 100 mm (3.93 inches). Those occupying the second row also enjoy a new 5-inch tablet-like remote that controls multiple features of the vehicle.
Note that the list of features now incorporates an upgraded head-up display, along with new connectivity goodies.
The seats feature new micro piping, while the dashboard and door panels can be adorned with two new veneers (Bentley mentions these are the sustainable type), or with diamond-polished 3D-shaped aluminum.
The 550 hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which is the best-seller of the range, comes as the launch motor. However, the plug-in hybrid we've already met will be available later in the year in the UK and the EU, while the US, along with the rest of the world, is set to receive this in 2021.
While there's no clear mention of this yet, it appears that the "standard" 6.0-liter W12 model, a 608 PS performer, has been discontinued. Nevertheless, especially thanks to the US market's preference for the 635 PS 6.0-liter W12 Speed model, this is here to stay, but probably won't be available on the Old Continent. Keep in mind this is the second powerplant to have been removed from the lineup, following the European demise of the V8 diesel back in 2018.
Looking past the revised Bentayga, now that Bentley has celebrated its centenary last year, an occasion we marked via a short movie involving railroad track action, the company is looking forward to its Beyond100 strategy.
As you can imagine, the focus is on electrification and Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark did adress this during the online reveal of the 2021 Bentayga, which took place earlier today.
According to the man in charge of the company, 40 percent of Bentley customers are interested in buying an electric vehicle. Nevertheless, Bentley needs to ensure that such a car is up to its velocity and long-distance travel standards.
Thus, while Crewe will deliver and all-electric vehicle later in the decade, we may have some 5-6 years of waiting to do before the next advance in battery technology, one that would allow for the said criteria to be met by large vehicles like Bentleys, can be incorporated into a production model.
Furthermore, given the increase of the segment involving SUVs smaller than the Bentayga, the automaker is obviously evaluating launching such a model.
Meanwhile, the Bentayga will receive extra derivatives, while Mulliner's recently extended reach is going to see the coachbuilder introducing more bespoke vehicles like the Bacalar open-top two-seater we met back in March.
