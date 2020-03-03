Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Is a Continental GT Coach-Built into a New Car

Mercedes-Benz Cars Get Crime Protection, Repo Men Are in for a Hard Time

The story of the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar goes way beyond the Geneva-at-home (canceled due to Coronavirus-associated risks) unveiling of this stunning two-seater Barchetta, which uses the Continental GT Convertible as a starting point. 25 photos



As such, instead of trying to completely redefine an automobile like the Raging Bull did with the under-one-ton



Well, the time has come for Bentley to deliver such a machine. Unlike in the case of the Chiron Pur Sport that also debuted at Geneva-at-home today and which feels more like a special edition that splits opinions, since its updates are limited, the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is an object of fascination.



Sure, only 12 lucky aficionados will get to own the newcomer, but its transformation runs so deep that we all need to talk about it.



This toy started out as a Bentley Continental GT Convertible, with itw twin-turbo V12 massaged to delivered 650 hp and 667 lb-ft of twist, which makes for a modest muscle increase. However, the exterior and the interior of the creation have received so many changes that one gets the feeling of a brand new car.



The styling is influenced by last year's



With all the body panels being new (the same goes for the wheels), we also have to talk about the Yellow Flame paint covering them, which features ash from burned rice husks - together with the cabin wood decoration, which comes from 5,000-year-old trees harvested from rivers and lakes, this is the vehicle's eco-friendly face.



From the lack of rear seats (sure, this is the only the second two-seater the Big B has built since 1930s, but the rear accommodation removal still doesn't feel natural), that of a roof and the 20mm wider rear track, the real estate feels so fresh. The fenders and doors are carbon fiber, as opposed to the aluminum rear compartment cover.



The cabin mixes a bespoke digital instrument cluster that truly deserves this description, custom-made bags supplied by Italian luggage specialist Shedoni and, of course, a mix of leather and wool.



Mulliner is the oldest coachbuilder in the world and you can consider the Bacalar a renewal of its oath to set owners apart from the rest of the world.



Seeing Mulliner's potential being exploited past the "usual" cabin finish or exterior decoration is refreshing and the good news is that Bentley has promised this is just the beginning. Who knows? Perhaps they'll even create a locomotive-themed project. And if you're wondering what that is all about, you can check out the short movie below, which shows the retiring Mulsanne manifesting its lavish nature... on railroad tracks.



