Mulliner Beautifies Bentley Continental GTC With 400,000 Stitches

As the customization department for all things Bentley , Mulliner certainly knows how to turn an ultra-luxury automobile into something beyond that description. This Continental GTC, however, boasts way too much Mulliner branding. 10 photos



Officially designated the “Continental GT Mulliner Convertible,” the twin-turbo W12 luxobarge is matched with 22-inch painted and polished wheels with floating wheel caps. Eight three-color combinations for the interior, a contrasting diamond milled technical finish for the center console, a Breitling timepiece, seven themes for the mood lighting, illuminated tread plates, and LED welcome lamps projecting the Bentley wings onto the ground are a few other notable highlights.



Audiophiles haven’t been forgotten either. The ultra-ultra-luxury convertible benefits from no fewer than 2,200 watts, a 20-channel amplifier, two active bass transducers, 18 speakers, and eight DSP sound modes. This allows the owner to tailor the sound just so for Cardi B or a classical music piece and anything in between these two extremes. Also available in a range of 61 exterior colors by Mulliner, the open-top grand tourer can be commissioned with the twin-turbo V8 from the Porsche Panamera in addition to the W12 mentioned earlier.



Opting for eight cylinders will get you to 60 miles per hour in four seconds flat, onto a top speed of 198 miles per hour (318 km/h). The larger engine levels up to 3.7 seconds and 207 miles per hour (333 km/h), extremely impressive figures if you remember that the Continental GTC tips the scales at over two tonnes.



Scheduled to be revealed in the flesh at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on March 3rd, the Mulliner-ified Bentley isn't a special edition. Anyone with deep pockets can place an order, but pricing hasn't been made public at the time of writing.

