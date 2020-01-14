1 Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner Scale Model Is Limited to 100 Units

More on this:

2020 Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition by Mulliner Represents the End of an Era

Back in the 1950s, the Crewe-based carmaker came up with the L-Series V8 engine for Bentley and Rolls-Royce models in displacements ranging from 5.2 to 7.4 liters. The 6.75-liter version is still with us today in the Mulsanne, which is the oldest model in the Bentley lineup by a considerable margin. 14 photos



6.75 Edition is the name of the last hurrah, a swansong to the full-sized sedan with the ultra-luxury persona this side of a Rolls-Royce Phantom. As the name implies, the limited-run model is also a tribute to the L-Series V8 with 6.75 liters of displacement, an engine that develops 537 PS (530 horsepower) and 1,100 Nm (811 pound-feet) of torque in the Mulsanne Speed.



There’s no mistaking the plant has tire-shredding capability by the bucketload, and if you’re a fan of the older format of Top Gear, you might remember Jeremy Clarkson hooning the



Bentley has also confirmed that production of the Mulsanne will end in the spring of 2020, and no direct replacement has been planned for the gentle giant. “The flagship of our model range, its longevity is a testament to our ongoing commitment to hand-building the finest motor cars in the world,” said Chris Craft, member of the board for sales, marketing, and after-sales.



As mentioned beforehand, the Flying Spur will take it over from here on in with a twin-turbo W12. By 2023, the British manufacturer intends to add “a hybrid powertrain” that should cut back on CO2 emissions while improving the full-size sports luxury sedan’s straight-line performance.



What makes the 8.75 Edition stand out from the bone-stock Mulsanne, you wonder? The list of changes starts with a dark tint for the Flying B on the hood, Mulliner Serenity radiator grille, 21-inch wheels with a bright-machined finished and gloss-black pockets, as well as bright chrome for the headlamps.



Under the hood, you’re treated to a black intake manifold and an engine number plaque with the signature of chief executive officer Adrian Hallmark. The interior is similarly special, featuring a metal plaque on the center console that reads two things. For starters, the plaque celebrates 60 years of the L-Series V8 engine. And secondly, it ensures that your car is “one of thirty hand-built in Crewe by Bentley Mulliner.” The first example of the current generation rolled off the production line in Crew in 2010. Now that the Flying Spur has been redesigned from the ground up on the MSB vehicle architecture of the Continental GT and Porsche Panamera, it’s high time for Bentley to send off the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition is the name of the last hurrah, a swansong to the full-sized sedan with the ultra-luxury persona this side of a Rolls-Royce Phantom. As the name implies, the limited-run model is also a tribute to the L-Series V8 with 6.75 liters of displacement, an engine that develops 537 PS (530 horsepower) and 1,100 Nm (811 pound-feet) of torque in the Mulsanne Speed.There’s no mistaking the plant has tire-shredding capability by the bucketload, and if you’re a fan of the older format of Top Gear, you might remember Jeremy Clarkson hooning the Brooklands to such an extent that both of the rear tires went pop in a cloud of smoke and rubber pebbles.Bentley has also confirmed that production of the Mulsanne will end in the spring of 2020, and no direct replacement has been planned for the gentle giant. “The flagship of our model range, its longevity is a testament to our ongoing commitment to hand-building the finest motor cars in the world,” said Chris Craft, member of the board for sales, marketing, and after-sales.As mentioned beforehand, the Flying Spur will take it over from here on in with a twin-turbo W12. By 2023, the British manufacturer intends to add “a hybrid powertrain” that should cut back on CO2 emissions while improving the full-size sports luxury sedan’s straight-line performance.What makes the 8.75 Edition stand out from the bone-stock Mulsanne, you wonder? The list of changes starts with a dark tint for the Flying B on the hood, Mulliner Serenity radiator grille, 21-inch wheels with a bright-machined finished and gloss-black pockets, as well as bright chrome for the headlamps.Under the hood, you’re treated to a black intake manifold and an engine number plaque with the signature of chief executive officer Adrian Hallmark. The interior is similarly special, featuring a metal plaque on the center console that reads two things. For starters, the plaque celebrates 60 years of the L-Series V8 engine. And secondly, it ensures that your car is “one of thirty hand-built in Crewe by Bentley Mulliner.”

load press release